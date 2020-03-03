Knowlarity appoints three leaders to CXO positions to reach next growth orbit

Read Article

Knowlarity is the leading provider of cloud telephony services in Asia. As part of their expansion, the company has hired a seasoned CXO team comprising of Jaideep Kumar, Sumit Punchhi and Puru Govind. The team is expected to propel the next phase of Knowlarity’s growth, allowing the company to reach a higher growth orbit.

Jaideep Kumar, Sumit Punchhi and Puru Govind have joined Knowlarity as Chief Sales Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer respectively. Each new CXO is coming from the background of telecom, IT, and marketing sectors having worked with the world’s leading organisations.

Speaking about his new role at Knowlarity Jaideep said “The Cloud Telephony space has taken a central place in building a 5-star customer engagement experience and Knowlarity with its offerings is at the forefront of delivering this experience. I am extremely excited to be a part of this journey and working with our customers to redefine the standards in superior customer engagement“.

Speaking about joining Knowlarity, Sumit Punchhi said: “Knowlarity is an interesting and exciting company to be with its offerings cut across size, sector and solutions for organisations”.

Speaking about joining Knowlarity, Puru Govind said “Communications is an integral part of any organisation, and Knowlarity is attempting to disrupt all layers of communication – from networks to apps. I am honoured to be part of this journey where we would redefine communication for the world.”

Yatish Mehrotra, the CEO of Knowlarity, feels, “The expansion of the leadership team will help us create exciting products and add more value to our current & future enterprise customers. Our expanded leadership team will aid us to achieve our next phase of growth and increase revenues considerably over the next decade. Each new senior leader has distinct skills that will help Knowlarity immeasurably. Jaideep’s skill and knowledge about the technology domain will help Knowlarity penetrate new domestic and overseas markets.