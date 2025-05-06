KOGO AI and Tech Mahindra Forge global alliance to lead the enterprise AI revolution

Kogo A1 and Tech Mahindra have announced a strategic joint teaming collaboration to jointly build and deliver next-generation enterprise AI solutions and agents—designed for autonomy, scale, and compliance.

This alliance brings together Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in enterprise transformation with KOGO AI’s pioneering Agentic AI Platform, enabling global organisations to adopt Private AI frameworks tailored to their unique operational, regulatory, and infrastructure needs.

“The future of enterprise AI lies in autonomy, compliance, and control,” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at KOGO AI. “This partnership with Tech Mahindra brings the best of both worlds—an enterprise-grade Agentic AI stack and a transformation partner trusted by some of the world’s largest companies. Together, we’re making Private AI real and scalable to meet the realities of modern enterprise systems.”

Co-Creation for the Private AI Era

Unlike traditional partnerships, this alliance is rooted in co-innovation—with both companies jointly identifying high-impact use cases, developing Agentic AI solutions, and deploying them on a scale across customers.

The focus is on:

Building intelligent AI agents for host of cross enterprise use-cases

Designing Private AI architectures that run on-prem, hybrid, or secure cloud environments

Integrating with legacy systems to drive transformation without overhauling infrastructure

Driving outcomes in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and public sector through domain-specific AI deployments

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As enterprises race to adopt AI, the growing need for autonomy and data sovereignty has exposed the limitations of traditional AI approaches. Organisations are shifting from pilot projects to implementing compliant and secure AI integrated into their core operations. Our partnership with KOGO AI will deliver scalable Private AI solutions, creating impactful, domain-specific agents that transform enterprise AI from experimentation to effective execution.”

Built for Real Enterprises, Not Just Demos

With early co-deployments already underway across BFSI and healthcare, the alliance is focused on solving real problems—like fraud prevention, service automation, audits, AI assist and operational efficiency, with Agentic AI that integrates seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems.

The companies are also jointly engaging with global clients to:



Identify transformation opportunities across regions and verticals

Customise AI agent stacks for specific workflows

Operationalise governance, observability, and performance standards