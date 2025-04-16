KOGO AI & Qualcomm form a strategic collaboration to lead the private AI Frontier

KOGO AI, a category-defining provider of Agentic AI infrastructure, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in AI compute and edge processing, today announced their intention to collaborate to deliver an enterprise-grade, end-to-end private AI stack tailored for secure, compliant, and high-performance deployments.

This collaboration brings together KOGO AI’s modular Agentic Platform that enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents, fine-tuned models, and compliance-ready workflows—all within private or hybrid environments utilising Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerators along with Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite.

“Private AI is more than a trend—it is a fundamental shift in how enterprises think about deploying and governing intelligence,” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO at KOGO AI. “Our platform running on Qualcomm AI inference accelerators gives organisations complete control over how AI agents and models are created, deployed, and monitored—without sacrificing innovation or speed.”

Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra

The Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra and Qualcomm AI Inference Suite offer an ideal platform for scalable, high performance large language models (LLMs) and generative AI deployments.

“This collaboration addresses the growing demand for AI solutions that combine intelligence with autonomy,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India. “Together, we are empowering enterprises to create robust AI systems that respect data privacy while delivering exceptional performance at scale—whether on the cloud or on device. With Qualcomm’s extensive product range spanning from edge AI to the cloud, we believe the future lies in private AI”, said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.

The Private AI Stack: Built for the Edge, Designed for the Enterprise

This collaboration delivers a unified stack that includes:

AI Agents as a Service: Over 60 pre-built, no-code agents for tasks like customer service, claims processing, and research, deployable across APIs, chat platforms, and enterprise apps.

Models as a Service (MaaS): No-code fine-tuning and deployment of foundational and specialised models (including Llama, Claude, Gemini, and others), with full observability and version control.

Hardware-Accelerated Inference: Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra is designed to support large language models (LLMs) and generative AI. With 128 GB of memory, a single Ultra accelerator supports models with up to 70 billion parameters, all in a power-efficient 150W package.

Red Teaming & Compliance: Multi-turn adversarial testing, vulnerability scanning, and regulatory evaluation to ensure production-grade robustness and alignment with standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

Targeted Use Cases Across Regulated Industries

The joint stack is optimised for environments where traditional cloud AI introduces risk or latency. Early deployments are focused on:

Real-time fraud detection in banking

Claims automation and risk scoring in insurance

Clinical decision support and patient engagement in healthcare

Citizen service portals and policy analytics in government

With deployment models that include 100% on-prem, hybrid cloud, and edge intelligence, the solution ensures that AI capabilities can be extended securely to field units, embedded systems, and private data centers alike.

Launch and Availability

The private AI platform is available immediately to selected enterprise and public sector partners as part of an early access program. General availability is planned for Q3 2025, with phased rollouts and quarterly feature enhancements.