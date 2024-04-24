KPMG in India and Arkieva announce an alliance to drive digital supply chain solutions

KPMG in India and Arkieva announced a strategic alliance to deliver successful supply chain transformation projects. The alliance will look to help businesses unlock the complete potential of their supply chains and enable smarter, resilient, and future-ready supply chain ecosystems.

From planning to delivering, Arkieva’s technology and advanced analytics enabled supply chain planning solutions combined with KPMG in India’s strength in Business Consulting, the alliance will help businesses plan more proactively and enable them to have a clear single view over the entire supply chain which includes [Demand, Supply and S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning visibility)]. Also, it will help optimise assets to lower costs, enable faster decision-making and capitalise more quickly on market opportunities.

In line with the above, supply chain leaders are now recognising the increasing need for intelligent supply chain platforms which could be a game changer, with all that they bring to the table. With insights and the full power of data, intelligent supply chains enable strategic decision making, with the key being to combine resilience and agility to mitigate disruptions, while remaining customer centric.

Powered by deep functional and technical knowledge, this combined offering of KPMG in India and Arkieva will enable businesses to take huge strides not just in planning, but also drive collaboration through aligned decision making with access to a wide pool of resources.

Sharing his views on the announcement, Akshat Bal Dikshit, Associate Partner, Business Consulting, KPMG in India said “The supply chain landscape is on the cusp of profound transformation today. AI and other advanced technologies are quickly reshaping the very core of supply chain management. Businesses that embrace technology will be much better positioned to build agile and resilient supply chains. The combination of the KPMG in India- Arkieva alliance, is rooted in our complementary capabilities, the closely aligned organisation values, and in-depth knowledge of the core industries we both focus on. We believe, this will allow us to serve and deliver successful Supply Chain programmes at scale.”

Ashith B. Hegde, Managing Director, Arkieva Asia Pacific said “For the last 30 years Arkieva has been helping global manufacturing companies in their supply chain planning. With the current growth in industries in the Indian market, this alliance with KPMG in India will enable companies to evolve into the next level of optimised supply chain planning by leveraging KPMG in India’s consulting and implementation expertise and Arkieva’s strong best-in-class platform.”