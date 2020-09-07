K’taka for retaining leadership position in tech, innovation with new IT policy

Read Article

The Karnataka government aims to retain the leadership position in technology and innovation with its new IT policy for 2020-25, an official said on Thursday.

“The policy has a vision to ensure Karnataka retains its leadership position in innovation and technology and paces toward sustainable and holistic economic development across the state through strategic policy interventions,” said the official.

On Thursday, the state proposed its goals and strategies as part of the new IT policy.

Among other major goals, the southern state aims to contribute up to 30 per cent of India’s ambition to become a trillion-dollar digital economy.

“We aim to achieve generation of 60 lakh plus direct and indirect jobs in the state during the policy period,” he said.

The policy also has a goal to boost IT penetration and innovation in the state to strengthen the ecosystem in newer regions holistically and enabling a remote, distributed labour force beyond Bengaluru as needed for the IT industry and evolving a state cyber security policy to employ necessary data protection safeguards for creating and sustaining a safe and resilient ecosystem are part of the policy.

The state government has identified the five pillars of infrastructure development, market development, ecosystem engagement, talent development and ease of doing business enhancement as key to achieving the goals of the policy.

Under infrastructure development, the state will look at boosting local industry with infrastructure facilities to encourage growth and investment outside Bengaluru.

“We will facilitate and enable development of a thriving market for IT and ITES entities by easing norms for public procurement, hosting IT and emerging technology events specifically beyond Bengaluru,” said the official on market development.

As part of ecosystem engagement, Karnataka will promote innovation and encourage growth of upcoming industries by promoting investment, global alliances, research and development support and intellectual property (IP) creation.

Under talent development pillar, the official said skill enhancement will be accelerated to nurture talent pool by strengthening the existing initiative and introducing strategic skill interventions for emerging technologies.

Facilitating and handholding IT and ITES industry entities to streamline procedures for enhancing the overall experience of doing business in the state comes under ease of doing business enhancement among others.

–IANS

