Kuber Digital Labels installs HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press

Kuber Digital has installed an HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press at the facility in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The digital printing service provider catering to photography & general commercial print applications will utilize HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press to venture into the new big-size albums, Light Packaging, Gift Boxes, and Wedding Invites, Sheetfed Labels and Personalized Amateur Photo Books.

Providing freedom to innovate and create unlimited designs, the 29-inch HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press offers exceptional print quality, great productivity, and broad versatility to generate the widest commercial application range. The leader in print quality and color matching, it is equipped with intelligent color automation and Indigo’s liquid electrophotography (LEP) technology. HP Indigo ElectroInk has the widest digital color gamut, reaching up to 97% of PANTONE® colors and using up to 7 ink stations on press. HP Indigo 12000 digital press also features a 5th ink station for WHITE INK and SPOT colors, providing color accuracy that will further enable Kuber Digital to produce crisp linework, attractive images, and the finest digital prints in B2 size.

To simplify and automate production, HP Indigo 1200 offers HP Print OS which is an effective tool to ensure business productivity and measure performance. Utilizing this platform, Kuber Digital can manage daily production and take appropriate measures to improve operations and maintain its market reputation.

Sanjay Rastogi, Managing Director, Kuber Digital said, “To stay on top of the industry trends, we installed HP Indigo 12000 HD digital press, becoming the first printing business in Uttar Pradesh to address the growing demands of commercial printing solutions. We are extremely pleased with our long-standing partnership with HP over the past five years which has allowed us to make significant advancements in both the wedding photography market and the commercial printing sector. With HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press, we are looking forward to achieving further growth and profitability through improved offerings in various categories including general commercial print, wedding cards, and personalized gift boxes. We are optimistic that our extended association will be fruitful and create a significant impact on our business.”

A Appadurai, country manager, Indigo and inkjet business solutions, HP India said, “Being a pioneer in providing the best-in-class digital press solutions for commercial, labels, and packaging printing, we understand the evolving needs of our customers and partners that demand highly crafted solutions. Our HP Indigo press has propelled the printing industry to reach new heights and empowered customers to innovate and customize as per the changing requirements. To support the businesses of our partners, we at HP are dedicated to providing the best quality with the highest level of productivity. We are thrilled to partner with Kuber Digital and hope this partnership further helps them advance and grow with HP’s digital technology.”

Meeting the demands of the customer while pursuing the company’s sustainability goals, HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press has adapted effectively to exemplify its mission of providing customers with the highest print quality possible. The HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press is manufactured carbon neutral and offers reduced production waste. Indigo Ink is environmentally safe since it does not require any solvents, chemicals, or UV light.