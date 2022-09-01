Kylas ties up with MyOperator to digitally transform Indian MSMEs

Kylas, the enterprise-grade Sales CRM for small businesses, announced a strategic partnership with MyOperator, the cloud communication platform, aimed at empowering SMBs across India.

Through this strategic partnership, the two businesses aim to leverage their collective resources and expertise to make digital transformation possible for small businesses. The partnership will offer an integrated CRM-call management experience to help SMEs seamlessly accelerate their sales and customer service.

There has been much discussion about Digital Transformation and how businesses should get on board at the earliest; however, very few technology providers have made tools accessible and affordable for growing businesses. And growing businesses lack the expertise and skills required to transform.

Speaking on the partnership, Ketan Sabnis, CEO, Kylas said, “We are super excited to enter this new partnership with MyOperator. We have always believed that digitization can provide the right impetus for growing businesses to scale. What helped us seamlessly collaborate with MyOperator is their resolution to use cloud telephony solutions to simplify digital transformation for Indian SMEs, which has been our commitment since day one with Kylas. We are sure that this partnership will strengthen our vision of empowering MSMEs across India.”

Kylas, built with the vision to make quality technology accessible to growing businesses, offers a suite of unlimited features and unlimited user licenses at a fixed cost so that growing businesses can scale without any budget restrictions. Kylas also offers free onboarding & training, and weekly product webinars to help sales team members improve productivity and its upskilling programs impart innovative ideas and solutions to small business owners.

Since its launch in 2021, Kylas has been focused on developing a robust product ecosystem and solutions to address the concerns of growing businesses. Over 3000+ small businesses from various sectors across India have signed up with Kylas, and it has consistently been awarded the high performer badge in G2’s Global Winter and Spring Reports 2022.

Ankit Jain, the CEO of MyOperator, said, “Our partnership with Kylas is a step in the right direction. Together, we will be able to help emerging businesses come into the digital fold with our smart, secure, and affordable digital communication solutions. We hope this partnership will build a competitive edge for Indian SMBs in the foreseeable future.”

Both parties have already defined a roadmap and will continue working closely in their mission to help small businesses grow.