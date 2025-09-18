Kyndryl advances sustainability and AI governance in fiscal 2025 corporate citizenship report

Kyndryl has released its Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report, showcasing significant progress in sustainability, workforce empowerment, and responsible innovation. The report reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to integrating environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance into its business strategy, while advancing the responsible use of transformative technologies like AI.

Faith Taylor, Senior Vice President, Global Citizenship and Sustainability at Kyndryl, emphasized the company’s approach: “Corporate citizenship is a driving force for innovation, growth, and global impact at Kyndryl. We are committed to advancing sustainability, empowering our workforce and communities, ensuring high standards of corporate governance, and supporting our customers in achieving their objectives. We’re proud to be shaping a future where sustainability and social impact, powered by transformative technologies like AI, are integral to business success.”

The report highlights strong progress toward the company’s environmental goals. Kyndryl delivered an 18 percent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions compared to its fiscal 2023 baseline, reinforcing its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Energy efficiency has also improved, with total energy consumption reduced by 15 percent and 58 percent of purchased electricity sourced from renewables. These milestones demonstrate the company’s commitment to decarbonization while helping customers pursue their own sustainability goals through AI-driven services and strategic consulting.

Equally central to Kyndryl’s corporate citizenship agenda is its investment in people. The company doubled average learning hours for its customer-facing workforce, with a strong emphasis on advanced technology training. It also launched Kinship @ Kyndryl, a global initiative aimed at fostering inclusion, belonging, and employee well-being across its teams. At the community level, the Kyndryl Foundation awarded second-year grants to 12 nonprofits in 11 countries, supporting programs in cybersecurity and AI skills development that have trained more than 49,000 individuals to date.

On the trust and governance front, Kyndryl has advanced its responsible AI strategy by implementing a robust governance model that guides the use of AI tools internally and in customer solutions. By embedding ethical principles into AI development and deployment, the company is ensuring transparency, accountability, and long-term trust in its technology-led services.

Through these combined efforts, Kyndryl’s latest report positions the company as a leader in sustainable and responsible business practices, demonstrating how innovation, workforce empowerment, and environmental action can align to create lasting global impact.