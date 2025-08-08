Kyndryl and Nova Intelligence partner to accelerate AI-driven SAP cloud ERP transformation

Kyndryl, a provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, has announced a strategic collaboration with Nova Intelligence, a pioneer in multi-agent AI solutions for SAP Clean Core modernization, to help enterprises speed their migration to SAP Cloud ERP and reduce transformation costs.

The partnership combines Kyndryl’s SAP modernization and data transformation expertise with Nova Intelligence’s AI agents to modernize legacy custom code, ensure Clean Core compliance, and streamline SAP Cloud ERP migrations. The joint offering will enable enterprises to document, analyze, transform, and test custom applications faster and more cost-effectively, while maintaining business continuity.

“By leveraging the Nova Intelligence AI agents, Kyndryl is expanding its ability to guide customers quickly and efficiently in migrating to SAP Cloud ERP, while positioning them to harness future iterations of SAP to support their business goals,” said Michael Bradshaw, Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader, Kyndryl.

“Kyndryl’s end-to-end SAP expertise and first-hand experience with our AI technology make them an ideal partner to bring these capabilities to customers,” added Emma Qian, CEO of Nova Intelligence. “Together, we can accelerate Clean Core journeys while optimizing cost and efficiency.”

Nova Intelligence’s AI agents can automate documentation, simplify code, generate modern replacements, and perform unit testing, significantly reducing manual development work. In its own digital transformation, Kyndryl applied Nova’s AI to modernize two mission-critical SAP custom applications, cutting both effort and costs.

Since becoming a RISE with SAP delivery partner in July 2024, Kyndryl has been providing end-to-end SAP Cloud ERP transformation services. This new collaboration deepens that capability, integrating advanced AI to help customers modernize faster, reduce risk, and prepare for future SAP innovations.