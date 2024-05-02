Kyndryl bridge drives nearly $2 billion in annual savings for customers and delivers improved mission-critical IT outcomes

Kyndryl announced that its industry-leading, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, has onboarded 1,200 enterprise customers, 20% more than its initial target.

Through Kyndryl Bridge, the Company has also introduced more than 190 new services – surpassing its goal for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Kyndryl Bridge is also providing customers with productivity benefits totaling nearly $2 billion a year as a result of avoiding major incidents and planned maintenance costs.

The increased adoption of Kyndryl Bridge demonstrates the platform’s criticality in the market as customers integrate on-premise and cloud environments and services onto an open platform to gain enhanced observability, orchestration and efficiency into their entire technology environments. Kyndryl is also introducing capabilities that will help customers accelerate their adoption of AI and meet growing regulatory requirements.

“We are delivering a transformational set of capabilities to our customers at a rapid pace – using data, AI and Kyndryl’s expertise – to optimise and simplify the growing complexity of mission-critical IT environments today,” said Antoine Shagoury, Kyndryl Chief Technology Officer. “Kyndryl continues to invest in the expansion of services that deliver business value to customers through Kyndryl Bridge so they can maximise their technology investments to achieve productivity gains and accelerate their digital journeys.”

Delivering Greater Productivity

Kyndryl Bridge delivers 100 million automations and more than 3 million actionable insights per month for customers. This drives the speed, reliability and productivity of IT operations – and their people – so that businesses can further strengthen how they support their customers. Kyndryl expects to help customers achieve incremental savings, cyber resiliency and regulatory compliance over the next year, as the Company continues to invest in new capabilities and as Kyndryl Bridge benefits from its AI foundation.

By using Kyndryl Bridge, customers are experiencing:

Fewer IT-related disruptive incidents, with manufacturing firms achieving up to a 95% reduction, logistics companies seeing up to a 93% reduction, financial services firms realising up to a 92% reduction and public-sector entities benefiting from an up to 86% reduction; and

Increased adherence to compliance requirements.

“Many organisations do not have the ability to holistically observe, gain insight and take actions across increasingly complex IT environments, though 70% of enterprises globally say comprehensive observability drives productivity, operational efficiency and innovation,” said Jason Bremner, Research Vice President at IDC. “With AI and open integration, Kyndryl Bridge seeks to solve this challenge by providing transparency into a complete estate to simplify operations, reduce technical debt and enable organisations to drive innovation.”

New Capabilities to Meet Growing Global Demands

New services and capabilities that the Company expects to launch on Kyndryl Bridge over the next few quarters include: