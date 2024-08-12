Kyndryl launches Global Security Operations Centre in India 

Kyndryl announced it has launched a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Bengaluru, India that offers comprehensive support and advanced protection capabilities for the entire cyber threat lifecycle, using artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning and integrated automation systems.

According to a 2023 DSCI report, more than 400 million cyber threats were detected across 8.5 million endpoints among Indian respondents, averaging 761 detections per minute. In the same year cyberattacks and data breaches have led to organisations in India losing $2.18 million worth of revenue, according to a Ponemon study. As India’s digital landscape expands it also poses substantial risks, particularly for enterprises aiming to modernise their businesses through technology adoption.

The SOC in Bengaluru is designed to be a cyber defence hub that operates around the clock to offer cyber threat intelligence and incident response, collaborating with Kyndryl’s global network of cybersecurity experts. Kyndryl provides a hybrid model that allows organisations to selectively outsource certain cyber security functions, or fully outsource the end-to-end management of their cybersecurity operations to Kyndryl. It will also be a centre of excellence for cybersecurity management with specialised skills, certifications and experience in cybersecurity platform management, and technologies to support security events, operational management and monitoring.

Kyndryl’s SOC capabilities include multiple- level incident monitoring, malware labs, threat hunting and security information and event management (SIEM) that monitor and correlate security events. The SOC features high-level cyber engineering that analyses evolving compromise indicators and incident impacts to provide customers with decisive insights. The SOC also helps ensure compliance with government data protection regulations and adapts to evolving cyber threats and regulatory requirements.

The SOC is underpinned by Kyndryl’s Security Operations as a platform (SOaap) capability. The SOaap is a single, unified digital platform that provides a centralised view to help monitor, detect, prevent and respond to the latest cyber threats in real-time, in a flexible delivery and collaborative approach with Kyndryl’s global partnership ecosystem. Integrated on Kyndryl Bridge, the SOaap enables Kyndryl to provide enhanced visibility, risk and threat management to a customer’s entire IT estate to determine the impact of any threats more quickly while also streamlining the orchestration required between IT Operations and Cybersecurity Operations.

“We are addressing the critical security challenges faced by C-Suite leaders, the need for enhanced operational efficiency, compliance with evolving security regulations, and integration with new technologies. Our focus is on managing increased workloads, responding to dynamic business needs, and defending against an expanded attack surface. With the Indian government’s strong focus on data security policies, we are committed to leading the way with innovative and responsible enterprise resilience services to make India Cyber Surakshit,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

“Kyndryl recognises the importance of addressing two key conversations today: the rapid increase in digitisation and the strong emphasis on security and resilience. With the swift shift to cloud and hybrid working environments, sophisticated cyber threats and vulnerabilities have surged. The SOC will observe, identify, prevent, and react immediately to these threats. This system demonstrates Kyndryl’s dedication to advancing our technologies, helping organisations achieve the best results while maintaining control over their data and information security,” said Kris Lovejoy, Security & Resiliency Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl.

“At Microsoft, security is a top priority. As cyberthreats become more sophisticated, we along with our partners, remain committed to building a more secure future by leveraging the latest technologies and generative AI tools to stay ahead of bad actors. The establishment of Kyndryl’s SOC in India is an important step towards our combined efforts to counteract the surge of cyber threats and bolster security,” said Anand Jethalia, Country Head, Security, Microsoft India & South Asia.

Kyndryl Security and Resiliency is entirely dedicated to cyber resilience solutions that can provide support and protection across the entire threat lifecycle: risk identification, incident detection, identifying appropriate response and mitigation strategies and data protection and recovery in emergency conditions.