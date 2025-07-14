Kyndryl, Microsoft launch AI acceleration hub for digital transformation

Kyndryl, a global leader in enterprise technology services, has announced the launch of the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub to advance AI adoption and digital transformation for enterprise customers. Developed with Microsoft, the Hub combines Kyndryl Consult’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI and cloud technologies to deliver AI-first consulting engagements.

The Hub leverages Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Copilot, and the broader Microsoft stack to help organizations design and deploy industry-specific, agentic AI solutions to boost efficiency and unlock business value. This partnership enables enterprises to progress their digital agendas with tailored AI capabilities.

Innovation Through Global CollaborationThe Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub builds on existing physical and virtual innovation labs, including Kyndryl’s new AI Innovation Lab in Liverpool, serving as centers for co-creation, prototyping, and deployment. These labs foster collaboration across industries and regions to accelerate AI-powered transformation.

“We are doubling down on our collaboration with Microsoft because combining Kyndryl Consult’s expertise with Microsoft’s technologies helps customers realize AI’s benefits, drive innovation, and achieve outcomes,” said Ismail Amla, Global Leader, Kyndryl Consult.

“The Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub represents the next phase of our partnership. By uniting Kyndryl’s industry expertise with Microsoft’s trusted AI and cloud platforms, we’re helping organizations innovate faster, improve efficiency, and achieve transformation at scale,” said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, SI & Advisory Partners, Microsoft.

Commitment to AI Skills and ScalabilityKyndryl continues to invest in upskilling its workforce. Over 16,000 Kyndryl professionals hold more than 26,000 Microsoft certifications across technologies like Azure cloud, data platforms, security, and modern workplace solutions. This expertise enables Kyndryl to scale Microsoft-based AI solutions globally, embedding agentic AI to support customer autonomy and decision-making.

Driving Real-World ImpactEnterprise customers are optimistic about the initiative.

“We are excited by the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub’s potential to streamline AI adoption and enhance our services,” said Anders Bjørnrud, CTO of Care Safety Innovations. “These capabilities will deliver smarter, more efficient home care for patients and caregivers.”

Kyndryl recently achieved AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialization and renewed its Azure Expert MSP designation, a status held by less than 2% of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

With this launch, Kyndryl and Microsoft reaffirm their commitment to advancing enterprise innovation and empowering organizations to harness AI for transformative outcomes.