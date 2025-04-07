Kyndryl partners with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to implement advanced IT solutions

Kyndryl announced that it has partnered with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to transform Dr. Reddy’s IT operations across all locations including manufacturing plants, international sites, datacentres, cloud operations and offices.

To enable this ambitious transformation, Kyndryl will utilise its AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, to automate monitoring of Dr. Reddy’s entire hybrid computing landscape, and leverage actionable insights for failure prediction and prevention, auto remediation, self-healing and self-help features.

Kyndryl will also enable a Zero Touch IT Operations model for Dr. Reddy’s corporate and manufacturing operations, using its proven Dual Model IT Ops framework to deliver a realistic, dependable and holistic solution. This approach focuses on solving the problem by permanently healing its root cause as opposed to a reactive method of addressing specific issues.

The new operations model will aim to reduce manual interventions by approximately 60% through intelligent automation of operations. It will provide a single-pane analytics and IT dashboard that will improve visibility into IT operations, including service performance, compliance posture and risk controls, and enable digital-led compliance and governance models.

Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India said, “Kyndryl brings an unmatched global expertise in managing critical IT systems and creating business value to India’s pharma and healthcare industry. Our advanced technology and expertise will support Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories digital transformation journey by optimising operational efficiency, enhancing regulatory compliance, agility and end user experience. By leveraging the expansive predictive capabilities of Kyndryl Bridge we can identify issues and solve them to support Dr. Reddy’s commitment to leverage technology to provide patients with access to innovative and affordable medicines.”