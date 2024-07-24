Kyndryl selects RISE with SAP and expands alliance to simplify customers’ cloud transformations 

Kyndryl announced the selection of the RISE with SAP solution to accelerate its journey to the cloud and an expanded strategic alliance with SAP. As part of the expansion, Kyndryl will provide SAP services for the delivery of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition to help customers move to the cloud and continue solving their most complex digital transformation challenges.

Since its inception, Kyndryl has provided the infrastructure and managed services to run some of SAP’s largest customers’ enterprise systems. Leveraging this expertise, Kyndryl will expand its capabilities as a partner delivering services for RISE with SAP, enabling the company to further provide the end-to-end services to support its customers’ cloud transformation journeys. Rooted in the SAP Activate methodology and the RISE with SAP adoption framework, Kyndryl offers a full suite of advisory, implementation and managed services to support customers migrating to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“Kyndryl is committed to meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journey. By expanding our modernisation services through the RISE with SAP solution, leveraging our deep consulting expertise as a managed services provider and applying our own experience as a RISE with SAP user, Kyndryl is well positioned to help customers simplify their cloud transformations,” said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader.

“Combining Kyndryl’s consulting services with their deep application expertise positions the company as a trusted partner in supporting the delivery of SAP cloud ERP solutions to our RISE with SAP customers,” said Peter Pluim, President of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services and SAP Sovereign Cloud Services.

Recognised by ISG as a RISE with SAP Implementation Partner, Kyndryl provides comprehensive services that help customers drive successful outcomes through its RISE with SAP modernisation journeys. As a customer and partner for RISE with SAP, Kyndryl will leverage innovative business processes and AI capabilities from SAP to support rapid market responsiveness and enhanced customer solutions, along with its first-hand experience to accelerate and guide customers in migrating to the cloud.

Further aligning with SAP’s clean core approach and governance principles, Kyndryl’s expanded portfolio of services and position as a trusted SAP partner can help accelerate the modernisation of customers’ SAP environments and application landscape. Available through Kyndryl Consult, Kyndryl’s expertise and comprehensive services for SAP include:

Migration and transformation: Kyndryl collaborates with customers to create customised business and technical transformation roadmaps tailored to optimise SAP systems and drive efficiencies. Kyndryl also leverages SAP Activate and its advanced data transformation tools and automation capabilities to support customers’ transition to RISE with SAP. Kyndryl’s comprehensive suite of tools, including advanced data mapping, automated data integrity and intelligent data archiving solutions, integrate with its agile program management engine to streamline customers’ migration and minimise downtime.

Data insights, analytics and AI: Kyndryl delivers AI and generative AI services to support customers in unlocking value from their SAP data. With industry recognised data and analytics expertise, Kyndryl uses data relevance, context and clarity to deliver business insights during and after SAP S/4HANA Cloud modernisation.

Application development: Kyndryl provides application development services for SAP software that drives innovation and agility for mission-critical business solutions.

Integrations: Kyndryl services for SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) provide application and data integration services that support the clean core approach from SAP and are critical to successful SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformations

To continue supporting customers on their digital transformation journey, Kyndryl will use its end-to-end services to unlock operational data that can accelerate productivity and yield complete visibility, while also providing customers with security-rich resilient environments. Additionally, Kyndryl will leverage its robust partner ecosystem to help customers adopt the applications, platforms and infrastructure required to support their business needs.