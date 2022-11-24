Lapcare launches a range of Wooband wireless bluetooth neckbands

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands has expanded its presence in the Bluetooth Neckband segment by launching the range of an all-new Lapcare WOOBAND “LNB-240BL, LNB-240B and LNB-330B” Wireless Bluetooth Neckband in the Indian market. The new offering from Lapcare comes with a whopping 120 hours of long battery(Standby) life and has been launched in 2 different colors- Blue and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ears.

The newly launched Bluetooth Neckband has an ultra-lightweight that makes it comfortable to wear; extra comfort with a padded earpad and flexible headband, an excellent choice for those who are not comfortable with “In ear” type headsets. Water-resistant IPX5 with a rating makes the neckband sweat-proof and ideal for your workout jogs, runs, and sports sessions, making sure that they are uninterrupted and irritation-free. The neckband handles calls and music with simple controls and is superfast charging-Enjoy 120 minutes of music with just 5 minutes of charge. (USP)

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare commented,“Lapcare as a brand has always believed in applying the three core elements in our strategy when getting a new product: style, durability, and easy in-ear operation. To accomplish this, we recognize that ideas and technology must be in sync, so while executing and working on the development of the products, we make sure that we can deliver as per the needs of people. ”

“With today’s connected lifestyle, many people consider a good wireless earphone to be essential. The wireless neckband battery can last several weeks and provide 15-20 hours of backup. We believe that technology has empowered people and will continue to do so. With this mindset, we will be keeping up with the trends and developing innovative products that are just right for the people,” he added.

Here are the specifications that make products more valuable.:

BT Version: V5.0

Effective Range: Up to 10 meters

Battery Capacity: 250 mAh

Speaker Driver: 1 cm

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 320 +0.50 Ohm

Working Time: Up to 18 hours

Standby Time: Up to 120 hours

Battery Charging Time: About 1 hour

Weight:29 grams

Dimensions: 1.4 cm (H) x 12.5 cm (W) x 18.5 cm (0)”

3D sound

IPX-5

Fast charging

Long Battery Life

Sweatproof

The Lapcare 3 wireless neckband will be available with an MRP of Rs.1869/- at all leading retail outlets. The product comes with a one-year warranty from the company, and buyers can choose earphones in Blue and Black color.

Having more than 36 offices pan India Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd that offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines and is supported by a wide dealership network of over 20000 across the country.

Lapcare is a company that prioritizes its consumer’s convenience & comfort. To ensure the same, they have come up with several consumer-friendly schemes like the Unique Lapcare Protection Plan, One Nation One Warranty, and Return without proof of purchase that manifests Lapcare’s confidence in their product quality.