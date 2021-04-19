LAPP expands its single pair ethernet range

Read Article

Single pair ethernet (SPE) is a key technology on the way to smart factory and industry 4.0. It enables more consistent and more efficient industrial ethernet networks and only needs one pair of cores to transmit data. Previously, two and four pair ethernet cables have been the standard. This saving enables new smart components to be integrated into the network, which were previously not networked via industrial ethernet. With the ETHERLINE T1 product family, LAPP was ahead of the game in presenting prototype single pair ethernet cables for use in industrial machinery and systems. The first single pair ethernet cable is now available from stock. As part of its spring launch, LAPP will be introducing the new ETHERLINE T1 Y Flex 1x2x22/7 AWG.

The ETHERLINE T1 Y Flex 1x2x22/7 AWG is a UL certified two core data cable for high speed information exchange that maintains the same high data rates while significantly reducing the setup required. Thanks to its small bending radius and small outer diameter, it is exceptionally lightweight and easy to install and is indispensable for connection at the field level.

The new power over data line compatible cable complies with IEEE 802.3bu and has been specially designed for transmitting digital signals in the frequency range up to 600 MHz over distances of up to 40 m. It enables a simultaneous power and data supply to SPE terminals with low energy consumption (up to 50 W). The design of the SPE cable guarantees ideal protection against electromagnetic interference. Thanks to an aluminium-laminated foil and copper braid screening with a high degree of coverage (SF/UTP), it is double shielded. In addition, the PVC outer sheath is resistant to acids and alkalis and is partially oil-resistant. UL/CSA certification enables the product to be used in North America. As a UL-listed Power Limited Tray Cable (PLTC), the new single-pair Ethernet cable can also be installed openly on cable trays.

Christian Illenseer, Product Manager Industrial Communication, LAPP said that single pair ethernet is an important technology for the future but to achieve broad market penetration we need standardised and uniform connectors.

“You need a single standard to ensure the compatibility of the components. We decided on the SPE Industrial Partner Network because we believe that this standard has the best prospects of success in the market,” added Illenseer.

