Launch Redefines App Development With AI-Powered Platform That Builds Production-Ready Applications in Under 15 Minutes

Launch has officially launched after onboarding more than 2,000 early adopters across 10+ countries.

Launch sits at the intersection of AI and no-code development, enabling users to build and deploy real, full-stack applications in under 15 minutes without writing any code. Unlike traditional app builders that only create prototypes, Launch delivers production-ready applications with live databases, payment integrations, user authentication, API connections, and seamless GitHub connectivity from day one.

This launch comes amidst global demand for faster, more accessible software development accelerates. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications will use low-code or no-code platforms, up from less than 25% in 2020. Yet most platforms still fail to deliver production-grade solutions without heavy developer involvement.

Advertisement

In a landscape where 90% of startups fail and 63% of tech startups shut within five years Launch solves a critical gap: poor infrastructure and fragmented development. Data shows 6% of startup failures stem from tech issues, and 42% of tech startups rebuild their platforms within 18 months, often incurring losses over $380,000. Non-technical founders also tend to overspend by 40–60% on development, quickly depleting their limited 12-18 month runway.

We’re not just reducing time-to-launch we’re raising the quality bar,” said Prakash Sanker, Founder & CEO at Launch. “With Launch, speed and scale go hand in hand. Whether validating an MVP or launching a global SaaS tool, you can now do it in hours, not months.”

Prakash Sanker, a Stanford alumnus, brings deep expertise in product building and AI integration, shaping Launch’s unique architecture. The platform is designed to solve real bottlenecks in product development by offering a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans ideation, design, backend generation, payment setup, and deployment all triggered by a simple, plain-English description from the user.

The platform has reduced typical development time by up to 55–60% compared to traditional and existing no-code solutions, based on studies and shared user experiences. It’s already onboarding users across 10+ countries, underscoring its global appeal. In one compelling case, a beta user launched an e‑commerce app on Launch.today in under 7 hours, achieving over 1,200 transactions within the first week. Beta users have reported an average of 50–60% faster time-to-market and up to 40–50% cost savings in their development budgets. Several applications built on the platform have also demonstrated seamless scalability, successfully supporting up to 10,000 concurrent users.

Key Features:

Generates complete frontend and backend code

Configures integrated databases and user authentication

Enables payment processing through payment partners

Provides one-click deployment with custom domains

Seamlessly integrates with GitHub for version control

Offers unlimited AI-powered debugging and live human support

Importantly, the user fully owns all generated code, built without proprietary dependencies and free from vendor lock-ins, ensuring long-term scalability without technical debt.

Early adopters are already using Launch to build:

MVPs that go live in hours instead of months

SaaS dashboards, e-commerce stores, and custom tools

Interactive prototypes for immediate user testing

Beta users have reported successful product launches within a single day of using the platform.The platform is available now at Launch.today with a free tier that includes core building features and daily message limits. Paid plans offer unlimited usage, advanced integrations, and comprehensive export options.

Launch is setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in app development, bridging the gap between rapid building and production-grade deployment, all powered by AI.