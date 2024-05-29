Leading Australian accessories maker STM Goods successfully concludes channel partner meet in Bengaluru

STM Goods successfully concluded their channel partner meet in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The event was created with an objective to foster collaboration among partners and share ideas on the vision and growth strategies of STM Goods in India. The meet kickstarted with an introduction and showcasing key products from the STM Goods portfolio including laptop bags, iPhone and iPad cases as well as tech accessories. The Made in India collection of bags, the recently launched Focus collection for iPhones and OPP Cases for iPad were the highlights of the products exhibited at the event.

This exclusive by invite-only event consisted of a key group of partners mainly catering to the Apple product ecosystem. Apart from product knowledge, the benefits of the Wheels for Sales Heroes scheme were also expanded upon to motivate the partners. To make things interesting, a Q&A session was followed by an interactive quiz, which had the partners participating enthusiastically.

Faiz Rahman, Director, India, STM Goods, said, “Partners are the backbone of our business and their contribution to our growth story in India is immensely valuable. The partner meet in Bengaluru is a testament to our commitment to enhancing stronger partner relationships.” He further added, “We were thrilled to interact with such an amazing group of individuals, the two-way productive exchange of information and ideas, motivates us to have more such meets in future across India.”

Srithar Balakrishnan, VP Sales, Asia, STM Goods, stated, “It was a pleasure interacting with our partners at the Bengaluru meet. I was glad to share STM Goods’ brand vision with our esteemed partners. While the entire session was productive and fun filled, what inspired me the most was the participation from our partner family, their ideas and feedback to mutually chart the path of growth of STM Goods in India, one of our most important markets. I look forward to more meets like this and we also strive to grow our partner family in India. I also fully appreciate the hard work of our team in India for putting together such a successful event.”