Leading the AI revolution in e-commerce, Meesho launches India’s first GenAI-powered voice bot at scale

Meesho has announced the launch of the country’s first multilingual Gen AI-powered voice bot at scale, setting a new benchmark for customer support in the e-commerce industry. By offering personalised, human-like assistance in multiple languages, the voice bot underscores Meesho’s commitment to delivering a user-centric support experience, tailored to handle a range of consumer interactions while embracing India’s cultural diversity.

Given that 80% of Meesho’s users come from tier 2 cities and beyond, the voice bot is built for adaptability, performing efficiently on basic smartphones and even in noisy environments. Its intelligent interruption-handling feature further enhances interaction flow by distinguishing between casual affirmations (like “yes,” “ji,” or “okay”) and genuine interruptions, ensuring the conversation continues smoothly unless a meaningful interruption occurs. As a result, the bot offers seamless support, achieving 10% higher Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores.

Designed to autonomously handle a wide range of customer interactions, the voice bot currently handles ~60,000 calls daily, providing fast and efficient resolutions. With an impressive ~95% resolution rate, it significantly reduces the need for human intervention, streamlining support and minimising escalations. This efficiency has also contributed to a ~50% improvement in Average Handle Time (AHT), resulting in quicker and more effective customer service.

The voice bot ensures consistent and accurate service with strong adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), boosting reliability and user satisfaction. This positions it as a best-in-class solution for seamless, 24/7 customer support. By efficiently handling routine queries, the bot frees up human agents time to focus on more complex issues, further enhancing service quality and optimising overall support efficiency.

“Spearheading the AI revolution in e-commerce, Meesho’s Gen AI-powered voice bot showcases our dedication to groundbreaking, industry-first innovations,” said Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Engineered with India’s rich multilingual landscape in mind, the voice bot leverages advanced Gen-AI, Large Language Models (LLM), and cutting-edge natural language processing to empower users to communicate seamlessly in their preferred language, fostering unparalleled accessibility and inclusivity. Its human-like interaction is a standout feature, enhancing communication ease, building trust, and delivering support that feels natural and relatable. This pioneering approach not only elevates the user experience but solidifies Meesho’s position at the forefront of technological advancements, delivering efficient, intuitive solutions that meet the diverse needs of our users.”

Meesho’s voice bot leverages cutting-edge technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), and Large Language Models (LLM) to provide fast, accurate, and culturally relevant responses. Designed to cater to India’s diverse linguistic landscape, the bot currently supports Hindi and English, with plans to expand to six additional regional languages. Future updates will introduce emotion recognition capabilities, enabling the voice bot to detect user emotions for more empathetic and responsive interactions.