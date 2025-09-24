Lenovo and Nutanix deepen partnership, delivering AI-ready infrastructure

Nutanix and Lenovo Group Limited have announced a significant deepening of their collaboration in India, focusing on AI-ready enterprise cloud solutions tailored to the country’s growing digital infrastructure needs.

At Nutanix’s annual event, .NEXT on Tour in Mumbai, the companies highlighted their joint commitment to supporting India’s ambition to become a high-tech manufacturing hub, while helping enterprises across sectors deploy AI-powered infrastructure, run cloud-native applications, and move workloads seamlessly.

Lenovo has begun manufacturing servers at its Pondicherry facility as part of its global-local “Make in India for India” strategy. These servers feature Neptune® Liquid Cooling to boost performance for AI-driven workloads and are powered by Nutanix software.

The partnership also brings the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) to Indian customers on Lenovo Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HX), enabling management of containerized workloads with persistent storage and data services to support business continuity, disaster recovery, and data protection. Several large BFSI organisations are already leveraging this infrastructure to unlock the full potential of modern applications—on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

Joint solutions such as Lenovo’s ThinkAgile HX Series with Nutanix now support Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) and GPT-in-a-Box, enabling enterprises to efficiently run AI inference, training, and fine-tuning workloads from edge to core.

Amit Luthra, Managing Director India, Lenovo ISG, said,

“India is fast emerging as a powerhouse in the global AI revolution, and Lenovo is proud to be at the forefront with Nutanix. Our liquid-cooled HCI appliances for GenAI not only deliver faster AI performance but also reduce power consumption by up to 25%, supporting cost efficiency and sustainability. GPT-in-a-Box, powered by Nutanix software and Lenovo’s locally built servers, provides Indian enterprises a practical, powerful way to build and scale their own AI factories from edge to cloud.”

Faiz Shakir, VP & Managing Director India and ASEAN, Nutanix, added,

“Since 2016, Lenovo and Nutanix have built a strong partnership grounded in innovation. Together, we provide the infrastructure that helps organizations implement AI and digital strategies, simplify cloud-native application development, and maintain consistency across environments. Customers can now meet application and compliance requirements while keeping pace with developers’ needs and continuous innovation.”