Lenovo brings latest thin and light laptops to India with new IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 – making thin and light laptops available to customers around India who need a reliable, accessible device as they adapt to remote learning and working.

Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo is the leader in thin and light laptops. With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today’s customers in India.”

The IdeaPad Slim 3 offers excellent speed to allow high productivity in a variety of applications. It is equipped with cutting-edge 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option, excellent connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, and two USB 3.1 ports to enable rapid data transfer.

With an attractive design and intuitive interface, the IdeaPad Slim 3 also features Cortana support for maximum convenience. Users can use Q-Control technology to swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance, and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience. The narrow bezels on two sides give the IdeaPad Slim 3 a clean look and an excellent viewing experience, while Dolby Audio™ delivers crystal-clear sound for video, streaming music, or video-chatting. Weighing in at 1.6kg, IdeaPad Slim 3 is 19.9mm thin, and is available in the 35.6cm (14) and 38.1cm (15) screen dimension options.

Users can count on the IdeaPad Slim 3 to provide uncompromised security, privacy, and durability. The IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use, creating an impenetrable barrier to potential hackers. It also features a fingerprint reader on the power button for additional security. Built for all-around toughness, it has passed a range of durability tests to ensure it can survive the most demanding environments at home, work and school.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores. It is available in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour options, and is priced between INR 26,990 and INR 40,990.

