Lenovo delivers scalable, enterprise-grade AI-ready IT solutions for SMBs

Lenovo today announced new IT infrastructure solutions designed specifically to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) modernize with ease, scale efficiently, and harness the power of AI. Built as pre-tested and validated bundles of servers, software, and flexible consumption models, the new offerings enable SMBs to accelerate growth and innovation from day one while reducing complexity and cost.

With guided setup, built-in security, and simplified management, the solutions help businesses quickly transition from outdated systems to AI-ready infrastructure. This allows SMBs to extract insights and drive outcomes wherever business happens—whether at the core, cloud, or edge.

“SMBs face a challenging and competitive landscape today, with many struggling to modernize IT while keeping costs under control,” said Sumir Bhatia, President, Asia Pacific, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. “Our SMB portfolio simplifies the way businesses acquire, deploy, and manage IT, accelerating innovation and operational efficiency from day one. By providing AI-ready, enterprise-grade technology that is flexible, secure, and easy to adopt, we are giving SMBs the tools to compete and grow with confidence in today’s AI-driven era.”

Business Solutions Designed for Today and Tomorrow

Lenovo’s bundles bring enterprise-class performance to SMBs without the need for complex, custom builds. By combining Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge servers with leading industry partners, businesses gain a fast and cost-effective way to modernize IT. Key solutions include:

Business Ready Infrastructure in a Box : Hyper-V Ready Node solutions built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 or SR630 V4, validated with Windows Server 2025 Hyper-V for scalable and simplified IT.

AI Edge-Ready Node : Powered by Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 and Scale Computing HyperCore, enabling lightweight, on-demand edge deployments for smaller teams.

Business Protection in a Box: Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 V3 and SR630 V3 with ThinkSystem Storage Arrays, delivering robust protection and scalability for up to 140 VMs.

The bundles are supported by Lenovo XClarity One, a secure cloud portal offering AI-driven monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance to reduce downtime. Integrated Veeam backup safeguards workloads against ransomware and failures, with near-instant recovery to keep operations running.

Flexible IT Consumption with TruScale

Lenovo’s TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) brings SMBs flexible consumption models with leasing, subscriptions, and pay-as-you-grow pricing. Businesses pay only for what they use, scaling services to their exact needs while avoiding large upfront costs. Customers have reported up to 30% faster rollouts, shortening the time from purchase to productivity.

Closer to home, Microtree Sdn Bhd (M3) in Malaysia used TruScale to expand its portfolio with Backup-as-a-Service. By leveraging Lenovo’s model, M3 avoided significant upfront investment, accelerated time-to-market, and unlocked new SMB growth opportunities.

With validated AI configurations, built-in security, and flexible delivery models, Lenovo’s latest solutions deliver a future-ready foundation for SMBs—empowering them to adopt AI with confidence, improve resilience, and fuel sustainable growth.