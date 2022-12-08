Lenovo introduces Custom To Order feature for desktops in India

Lenovo announced that it is extending its unique ‘custom to order’ (CTO) feature to desktops in India as well. The Legion 5i Tower desktop now comes with a customization option that was previously only available for IdeaPad, Legion, and Yoga laptops. The Legion 5i Tower is the first desktop in the country where buyers can upgrade their base model setup to a high performance battle-station with a more immersive experience.

The CTO option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, for customers to avail end-to-end customization which includes upgrading the processor, graphics card, RAM, hard disk drive, screen type, keyboard, and operating system (OS) type at the time of purchase itself. The customized device will get delivered to customers within 4-6 weeks of purchase. All products in the Legion laptop range including the Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro, Legion 7 and Legion Slim 7 can also be similarly customized during purchase.

Lenovo has introduced some exciting offers to encourage customers to experience CTO desktops. Customers can upgrade to Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB at the cost of Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and save Rs.15000. They can also avail an extended warranty of three years for only Rs.99, till December 15.

Hiral Somaiya, Head – Category Management, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said “At Lenovo, we are extremely focused on our customers’ requirements, and we recognize that each person uses the PC for a different purpose. With our ‘custom to order’ purchase option, gamers and creators will have the liberty to build their desktops according to their gameplay, preferences and budget.