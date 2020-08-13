Lenovo launches AI-enabled Yoga Slim 7i for Rs 79,990 in India

Read Article

Lenovo has launched the Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India. This new premium laptop powered by the latest 10th Gen intel Core processor is designed for the modern worker who seeks a beautiful yet powerful machine that fits right into their busy lifestyle. Decked with top-notch time-saving and AI-enabled attention-sensing features, the laptop enables users to complete simple tasks with minimal effort.

Smart and Secure

Powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7 (Ice-lake 10nm) processor, and a high-capacity 4 cell 60 watt-per-hour battery with Rapid Charge Pro, this ultraslim laptop promises ultra-productivity by delivering advanced performance at an incredible speed, allowing users to confidently open multiple apps and run heavy tasks seamlessly. The laptop includes Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature which uses artificial intelligence to optimise battery life by an average of up to 20% (based on Intel® verification testing).

Yoga Slim 7i allows users to smartly manage their day with voice assistants (Alexa and Cortana), and allows facial recognition with Windows Hello. Taking privacy and security to the next level, the laptop is equipped with AI-powered attention sensing software – Glance by Mirametrix which includes features such as Smart Display for securing on-screen confidential content. It’s Snap Window feature also helps users move the content from the display to a connected monitor, and the power button comes equipped with a fingerprint reader for maximum security.

Stylish and Immersive

This Intel-based laptop comes with a precision stamped all-aluminum body, edged with razor-thin 4 sided bezels and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The Yoga Slim 7i offers full HD IPS display, integrated with Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super Resolution for crisp imagery, and smarter viewing experience. It is also equipped with Intel Iris Plus graphics that allows high resolution video editing and photo processing, and upto NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics for additional graphics acceleration for AAA games. Yoga Slim 7i cast in an all aluminum unibody design with 180 degree hinges, it weighs only 1.36 kgs with a 15.1mm thickness.

Users can also enjoy an immersive cinematic experience with full surround sound and three-dimensional audio, offered by the Dolby Atmos Speaker System in the laptop and front facing speakers.

Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “The pace of disruption in the technology market is raising the bar for innovation in the PC segment, and customers are demanding for smarter, lighter, portable, stylish, and high-performance laptops. Lenovo is already a leader in the Ultraslim segment in India with 32% share year to date for FY1920, according to the GfK Feb 2020 data. With the launch of Yoga Slim 7i, Lenovo continues to provide breakthrough innovation in the category since its launch in 2012 and the machine has been thoughtfully built with intrinsic details to meet customer demands. We continue to raise the bar on innovation in PCs with smarter and intuitive features supported by machine learning and AI.”

Yoga Slim 7i comes in Slate Grey color and is going to be available at the starting price of INR 79,990.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com