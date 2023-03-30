Lenovo launches storage solutions; attains leading spot in IDC global storage rankings

Lenovo announced new solutions to enable customers to better solve rapidly growing data management needs, coupled with new milestones in its enterprise storage momentum. For the first time, Lenovo is ranked as the #1 storage provider in the “Price Bands 1-4 (storage <$25K) external storage” category, which represents 61% of the total market for storage device units sold globally.

Lenovo also rose to the #5 storage provider position globally in all segments, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 4Q 22.

Coinciding with this accomplishment, the company has launched its new enterprise-class storage solutions that deliver major power efficiency increases and data center space savings to help support sustainability goals. The new ThinkSystem storage systems help safeguard critical data with advanced ransomware protection.

The company reported record-breaking growth across its infrastructure solutions business:

Lenovo’s storage portfolio records 138% YTY revenue increase

Lenovo sees over 100% YoY growth in the All-Flash Array (AFA) category and 22% growth in midrange storage

growth in midrange storage Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure as-a-Service grows more than 600% YoY Year-to-Date

“The rise to the #1 storage provider rank in the price bands <$25k category globally and the #5 storage provider in all segments worldwide is a testament to our product performance and customer centricity, said Sumir Bhatia, President – Asia Pacific, Lenovo ISG. “With data being the new currency, CIOs must become smart bankers in how they manage, leverage, and protect data while meeting sustainability goals. Our new enterprise-class storage solutions offer more power efficiency and data center space savings, while our ThinkSystem storage systems provide advanced ransomware protection”.

“India has been witnessing a rapid growth of data, fueled by the proliferation of new technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and cloud computing. It is predicted that the country will become a global hub for data centers with a projected growth of USD 8 billion by 2026. This explosion of data has led to a pressing need for enterprises to adopt better data management solutions,” said Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG. “Businesses are leveraging Lenovo’s comprehensive range of data management and storage solutions to address complex challenges and stay competitive in the digital landscape. Our remarkable achievements in enterprise storage segment with an extensive data management portfolio is a direct result of the success our customers find with Lenovo as the right technology partner. We remain dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that cater to their business requirements.”

New Storage Innovation

Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-class data management solutions from entry to high end, including enterprise storage arrays and infrastructure, Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Software Defined Storage (SDS), TruScale Infinite Storage as-a-service, and vertically focused workload solutions working with ISV application software partners.

Leveraging in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation, Lenovo is releasing new storage solutions to protect against threats to customers’ critical data and help support sustainability goals by more effectively powering today’s demanding data management and analytics needs. The new solutions include:

D4390 High Density JBOD for Software Defined Storage: Delivers power and space savings to help support sustainability goals:

o Up to 62% less power consumption as compared to previous generation3

o Lower OPEX – up to 60% reduction in data center space

o Higher overall performance – 24G SAS connectivity increases data throughput

ThinkSystem DM Systems 9.12 Software Release: Delivers advanced innovations that reduce threats from cyber-attacks and increase data management efficiency:

Delivers advanced innovations that reduce threats from cyber-attacks and increase data management efficiency: New automated ransomware protection

o Autonomous ransomware protection

o One-click defense against malicious files

o Tamper-proof snapshots prevent ransomware deletion

Hardened Zero Trust architecture that increases defense from insider threats

o Advanced multifactor authentication

o Immutable, tamperproof logging

o Enhanced auditing

33% storage efficiency improvement over previous generation with new 4 to 1 efficiency

Lowers CAPEX by storing more data with less storage

Recently announced high performance data management solutions with WEKA, selling across 160 markets globally. The solutions accelerate AI and analytics for high performance workloads by speeding time to insights while reducing cost.

TruScale Infrastructure as a Service, which enables all of Lenovo’s data management offerings to be consumed via a pay-as-you-go model

Enabling the Channel Through Channel-Centric Strategy

Lenovo delivers value for channel partners when it comes to data management and storage solutions through the Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners and a channel-centric commitment. With the full breadth and depth of the Lenovo portfolio, partners can strengthen their position in the market and better respond to customer needs.

Fueled by strong market momentum in edge-to-cloud servers, storage, and software, Lenovo is transforming into a full-service solutions provider with continued expansion and leadership across a comprehensive infrastructure solutions portfolio.