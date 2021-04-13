Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers accelerate a broader range of Business-Critical Applications

Read Article

Lenovo infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) recently announced the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers showcasing a unique balance of performance, security, and efficiency – all built on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCIe Gen4. As companies of all sizes continue to work on solving real-world challenges, this new generation of ThinkSystem solutions can help them gain faster insights and remain competitive.

“The complexity of today’s business environment cannot be understated. Be it the needs of remote working, high-performance computing for scientific research or artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced analytics. To better support our customers in meeting their business objectives, we’re working with Intel to empower workloads with our next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers that promise performance and efficiency without compromising on security,” said Sumir Bhatia, the Asia-Pacific president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

Lenovo puts the ‘smarter’ into infrastructure solutions for data-intensive workloads

Lenovo introduces four new servers, including ThinkSystem SR650 V2, SR630 V2, ST650 V2 and SN550 V2, offering enhanced performance, reliability, flexibility and security to meet mission-critical demands and customer concerns. Leveraging Intel’s 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this portfolio provides flexibility and the freedom to configure.

Later this year, Lenovo is also expanding its edge computing portfolio with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with the introduction of a new highly ruggedized, edge server designed to handle the extreme conditions.

Packing Petaflops of Performance on Two Data Center Floor Tiles

Lenovo delivers on the promise of “From Exascale to Everyscale™” with four new performance optimized servers that provide massive computing power in minimal floor space with reduced energy consumption: Lenovo ThinkSystem SD650 V2, SD650-N V2, SD630 V2 and SR670 V2. This new generation of ThinkSystem servers are designed to fully exploit PCIe Gen4 which doubles I/O bandwidth for network cards, NVMe devices and GPU/accelerators providing balanced system performance between the CPU and the I/O. Each system leverages Lenovo Neptune™ cooling to drive greater performance and energy efficiency.

Lenovo also continues to partner with Intel to solve humanity’s greatest challenges. Lenovo and Intel delivered new systems to Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany, a world-renowned research computing center, for a new cluster, improving performance 17 times compared to their previous system.

“KIT is excited that our new Lenovo supercomputer will be among the first in the world to run on the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The liquid-cooled Lenovo Neptune system delivers the highest performance, while also being the most energy efficient, making it the clear choice,” said Jennifer Buchmueller Head of Department, Scientific Computing and Simulation at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

