Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5i debuts with RTX 50 GPUs and full customization

Lenovo is upping the game for Indian PC enthusiasts with the launch of the Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) — the first customizable pre-built desktop in the country to feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Built for immersed gamers, student creators, and AI-powered workflows, this desktop blends monster performance with total flexibility.

Exclusively available via Lenovo’s ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) platform and Lenovo Exclusive Stores, the Legion Tower 5i offers end-to-end personalization. Users can configure everything from the processor and graphics card to storage, software, and accessories, with doorstep delivery promised in just 20 days.

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and up to RTX 50 series GPUs, the Tower 5i delivers high frame rates, AI-enhanced rendering, and ray-traced visuals — making it a beast for AAA gaming, real-time streaming, and content creation. Its 30L Eclipse Black chassis features a tool-less glass side panel for easy future upgrades.

“At Lenovo, we’re committed to empowering users with technology that adapts to their ambitions,” said Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India. “Whether you’re a competitive gamer or a creator pushing boundaries, this machine is built to scale with your passion and potential.”

With whisper-quiet thermals, Wi-Fi 7, 2.5G Ethernet, Nahimic 3D audio by SteelSeries, and up to 4 years of onsite support, the Legion Tower 5i is designed for long-term performance. Early buyers configuring with RTX 50 GPUs can avail of exclusive monitor bundle offers starting at ₹4,999, along with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass.

Starting at ₹1,79,990, the Legion Tower 5i is now available to order through Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores across India.