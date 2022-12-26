Lenovo’s tech predictions for 2023

Smarter, more integrated technology is already transforming everything from the devices in our hands to how we collaborate with colleagues or even buy groceries. As artificial intelligence and edge computing proliferate, bringing power and efficiency to countless industries and activities, we see tremendous change happening.

But what will 2023 (and beyond) bring? What surprises are ahead for our rapidly advancing relationship with technology?

Below we explore some of the technologies already emerging – but which are set to change our world even more in the near future.