LetsVenture announces partnership with 100X.VC

LetsVenture, India’s startup investment platform, has announced a partnership with 100X.VC to enhance investor reach for 100X.VC portfolio companies.

100X.VC recently announced its latest cohort of investments of 11 startups through Class 04 VC Pitch Day, the fund’s latest investments. These startups will showcase their vision on the LV platform whereby investors onboarded with LV platform shall get an opportunity to participate in these exciting fast-growing stories funded by 100X.VC.

Commenting on the partnership, Shanti Mohan, Founder, LetsVenture said, “For 7,500 investors, many of who regularly invest through the LetsVenture platform (angels, ultra-high net-worth individuals and family offices), this partnership provides an early opportunity to participate in companies funded by 100X.VC and support the founders in their venture building journey, with time and capital. LV will invest through its SEBI registered angel fund. We see this partnership growing as 100X.VC continues to build their cohorts.”

“We are excited to announce this partnership. Working with India’s leading angel platform like LetsVenture helps our founders enhance their reach to the investor community and get an opportunity to work with some of the greatest minds in the entrepreneurial and the startup ecosystem,” said NinadKarpe, Partner, 100X.VC.

