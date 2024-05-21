Lexar appoints Adarsh Technologies as its channel partner for South India

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, has announced the appointment of Adarsh Technologies based in Bengaluru, as its strategic channel partner for the state of Karnataka, South India. As a part of this strategic partnership, Lexar plans to further penetrate and expand its distribution and sales network in Karnataka, thereby making its products readily available for its end consumers in the state. Under this development, Lexar shall be strategically employing the massive retail network of Adarsh Technologies, to make its comprehensive range of products available in prominent locations across Karnataka, starting with its complete portfolio of SSD (both internal and external), USB, and DRAM.

Driven by growing technological innovations, high-performance storage needs, cloud computing, and data speed requirements, the memory solution market is witnessing a surge in demand. Lexar’s portfolio includes a wide range of memory and storage solutions, including SSDs, DRAM modules, SD cards, microSD cards, and card readers. The partnership with Adarsh Technologies aligns with Lexar’s commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the growing demand for reliable and innovative memory solutions.

Commenting on this, Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa and India, Lexar, said, ” South India is a growing region and we want to aggressively meet the demands of our consumers. We are thrilled to collaborate with Adarsh Technologies, and by combining both our strengths, I believe we will be able to grow and strengthen Lexar’s local presence and reach in South India. With over 30 years of experience in the IT industry and strong connections with top-tier brands, their deep market understanding and strong sales team, align perfectly with Lexar’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to customers.”

In response, Jagdish Purohit, Managing Partner at Adarsh Technologies, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Lexar and enhance the availability of their product portfolio in South India. The growing creator community in the country has driven increasing demand and multiple use cases for advanced memory and storage solutions. Adarsh Technologies will work closely with Lexar to ensure the products are accessible and available to everyone.”

Adarsh Technologies, has a proven track record in the IT industry, and as a trusted channel partner, Lexar looks forward to further strengthening its position in the market and delivering superior products and services to individuals in Karnataka and beyond. With Adarsh Technologies ability and commitment to promoting our array of next generation memory solutions, Lexar is confident to serve customers better in the region.