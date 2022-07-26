Lexar appoints Compuage Infocom as its Indian Distributor

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Lexar has ranked as the third-best global brand for flash memory products. Lexar is a globally well-known brand for producing goods with high speed and better durability. It offers the best performance and dependability, whether taking photos or recording videos. To provide the best to every tech enthusiast Lexar has now appointed Compuage Infocom as its official Indian distributor.

Compuage Infocom, founded in 1992, is a leading value-added distributor that serves system integrators, brand stores, enterprises, retailers, and others. Compuage, with a diverse portfolio of IT solutions and customized services across a wide range of technology verticals, creates enterprise advancement opportunities for its channel partners through aggressive market development and continuous innovation. Compuage Infocom, with a strong presence in the IT industry, is a perfect partner for Lexar to expand its reach across India, as demand for storage and memory products continues to rise.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Darren Lin, Head of APAC, Lexar Co., Limited said ” The memory solutions market in India is seeing a boom and it is imperative for us to bring just the right set of distributors on board, who are well connected and can help Lexar expand its presence in the Indian market. Compuage Infocom has been one of the leading distributors in the market and we are happy to work with them.”

Speaking on the development Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director of Lexar Co., Limited, “We at Lexar aim at fulfilling the need and the demands of our customers. By collaborating with Compuage Infocom Ltd. we believe that we will be able to expand our area of distribution to a much wider range. Fluent speed and longer durability are what any tech enthusiast strives for, therefore at Lexar, it is our prime goal to produce the best and we are obliged that with the association of Compuage Infocom now the products will be easily available for every user out there.”

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Atul H Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Compuage Infocom Ltd., “We are excited to start working with Lexar and help them meet their business objectives, and our top priority is to provide the best experience by working as a family, with the goal of increasing the market share for the accomplishment of the company. Our prime focus will be on distributing storage and memory products.”

Lexar is a global brand that manufactures the best products to make consumers’ tech experience even better than before. By collaborating with Compuage Infocom, the chances of Lexar making its mark in the industry will rise perpetually.