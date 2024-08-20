Lightstorm announces Polarin DCI Wave, the world’s first L0/L1 NaaS

Lightstorm recently announced Polarin DCI Wave, a Layer 1 (physical / optical layer) dedicated connectivity product which is now offered through its Polarin Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform. With Polarin DCI Wave, enterprises, and hyper-scalers, for the first time in the world, can self-provision optical layer connectivity in under 10 minutes across more than 60 of the top data centres in India. Through a groundbreaking partnership with FiberSmart, a provider of robotic fibre optic switching solutions, this collaboration aims to transform the way enterprise customers acquire and manage layer 1 (physical / optical layer) connectivity from a long-drawn and cumbersome process to one that’s as simple as point, click and consume.

Automating layer 1 connectivity for enhanced efficiency and agility

Traditionally, in layer 1 connectivity the physical installation and management of fibre optic cables has been a manual process, prone to human error and delays. This partnership disrupts the status quo by introducing a revolutionary solution that utilises robotic arms to automate the entire layer 1 connectivity process and give control to customers.

“We are thrilled to bring automation and control on the optic layer of fibre connectivity and our partnership with FiberSmart brings this cutting-edge technology to the Indian enterprise market,” said Amajit Gupta, CEO of Lightstorm. “This innovation, when deployed on our carrier neutral NaaS fabric of connected data centres and public clouds in India will enhance efficiency, accuracy, and agility for our enterprise customers managing their connectivity needs in the modern era.”

Benefits of NaaS-ifying the physical layer

NaaS on the physical layer adds a whole host of benefits to enterprises, including:

Increased speed and efficiency : With automation, connectivity is significantly faster than with human technicians, leading to quicker deployment times and reduced downtime. This removes the burden of long-drawn procurement cycles for enterprises as they can now procure connectivity resources on-demand.

Enhanced scalability : This automated solution enables enterprises to easily scale their data centre and cloud infrastructure to accommodate future growth requirements instantly.

Improved safety : Robotic and software automation removes human input and errors, reducing the risks related to damaged infrastructure and cyber-security.

A pioneering partnership for the Indian data centre landscape

“FiberSmart is thrilled to partner with Lightstorm to enable groundbreaking NaaS offerings with our robotic technology. Optical fibre connectivity and automation are the most critical elements in the AI Era. India is the fastest growing market, and we are excited to play a part in evolving it with our partners.” said David Wang, CEO & Founder of FiberSmart.

Teleindia collaborated with FiberSmart and delivered their robotic optical solution for the first time in India for Lightstorm. Mahanthesha KA, CEO & MD of Telendia Group of Companies said, “Teleindia is excited about the possibilities this partnership with FiberSmart brings. Our vision aligns perfectly with Lightstorm’s Polarin DCI Wave and its use of FiberSmart’s cutting-edge technology, marking a new era for high-speed, reliable and efficient data transfer. This collaboration pushes the boundaries of data centre interconnectivity, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Polarin DCI Wave replaces the day-to-day manual cross connection process with remote robotics in the data centre. It automates and virtualises the physical network which today connects 60+ leading data centres in India and will soon span to other geographies across South Asia.