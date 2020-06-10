Linksys India launches velop mx5300 – the absolute home wifi 6 mesh system

Read Article

Linksys, the connected home division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) has announced the launch and availability of the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system in India.

The newest addition to the Velop product family, the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system comes inbuilt with the next-generation orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technology which decreases latency in high-density environments to deliver high speed WiFi to multiple devices simultaneously. The router covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. The router’s MU-MIMO technology allows downloads and uploads simultaneously, making it the ideal system for instantaneous 4K/8K streaming, online gaming, social media, and uninterrupted use of heavy apps. What’s more, the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system comes with BSS technology which eliminates interference from nearby networks so that users can be assured of the strongest, clearest signal for their devices.

“In the present scenario, where the situation is both difficult and unprecedented, a large number of professionals are adapting to working remotely. Since work from home is now becoming the new normal, it is more crucial for Linksys to continue to innovate to offer solutions for supporting the digitally connected world of the present and the future. We are glad to introduce our first Wifi 6 Velop Mesh system in India, the Linksys MX5300 router which offers 4x faster speed, a wider range and 4x increased WiFi capacity facilitating uninterrupted streaming, faster connectivity and improved battery life for connected devices. Whether it is being connected seamlessly for those endless virtual meetings or enjoying streaming content, playing online games or attending webinars, the Linksys MX5300, ensures that there is no compromise on connectivity with multiple devices working together flawlessly” said Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Linksys India.

Additional features:

Interoperability – The Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system is interoperable with the other Linksys Mesh Family (that is, Velop Tri-Band, Velop Dual Band, MR9000X and MR8300) as both the master and child node, making it easier for users to grow their WiFi network when the need arises.

– The Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system contains three WiFi radios (one 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz) to balance the wireless workload. Users can enjoy 4X faster speeds with WiFi 6 technology that delivers true gigabit speeds throughout their entire home, up to 5.3 Gbps with 12-stream connectivity. Hassle-free setup –The Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system can be easily set up from any Android or iOS device using the Linksys App. With a few easy steps, The Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system can be connected to form a mesh network that covers the home in strong and reliable WiFi. After setup is complete, the Linksys App serves as a powerful WiFi management tool with useful features such as guest access, parental controls, device prioritisation, and insights that help users get maximum performance and utility from their network.

