Logically launches Advanced AI Platform-LI to tackle misinformation

Logically, a tech company combining advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) with human intelligence to tackle misinformation has launched its new threat intelligence platform “LI” that can identify, analyse and disarm harmful online misinformation at scale.

Built on cutting-edge, secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, Logically Intelligence brings together Logically’s capabilities in at-scale analysis, classification and detection of damaging narratives and online threats. It also provides access to a suite of countermeasures to tackle identified threats, including automated fact checking and open source intelligence research, meaning it is one of the only platforms to integrate both analytical capabilities and countermeasure deployment to tackle misinformation.

Countries around the world are facing the issue of the real harms posed by misinformation, from doubt over election results, low uptake of the Covid vaccine or violent protests. Logically Intelligence is designed for use by government and public sector bodies who need to closely monitor the online media landscape for the spread of damaging narratives and have the ability to intervene early in order to protect democratic processes and public safety.

Lyric Jain, CEO of Logically, said: “In the new digital era, we have seen the phenomenon of mis and disinformation firmly taking root, evolve and proliferate, and increasingly cause real world harm. As the dissemination of misinformation becomes more complex and dynamic, the methods that governments across the world use to tackle it require a sophisticated response. As India embraces Digital India, there is a need to create a robust eco-system in India for digital awareness as well as tools to combat new digital threats. The tool becomes more important especially at a time, when we are fighting COVID-19 pandemic and going to witness various State elections in India.”

“Logically has recently begun working with security consultancy, Raxa, a part of GMR Group, to carry out collaborative projects in the area of counter misinformation and strategic communications. The combined technical and domain knowledge capabilities of both companies will create industry-leading content verification and investigation services available across the sub-continent. Logically Intelligence was tested in beta format during the 2019 general election in India and the 2020 elections in the US. In the 2019 election, we have worked closely with public sector partners and members of the Election Commission and analyse 944,486 different articles circulating on social media, identifying 133,000 as unreliable, with 33,000 pieces of fake news”, he further added.

Logically has made significant advances in AI, machine learning and natural language processing, resulting in a powerful tool which can ingest and analyse data from over one million publicly available media sources and social media platforms. The company’s advanced AI capabilities for media intelligence, credibility assessment, veracity assessment, and social network intelligence carry out a three-pronged analysis of data, including network, content and metadata, to extract actionable insights.

Logically Intelligence’s machine learning pipelines assess everything from source and content credibility, post veracity, and the identification of propaganda and the corresponding mechanisms for the dissemination of damaging narratives. It also applies advanced NLP to detect and analyse clusters of threats and emerging narratives, and can identify which demographics or groups the narrative is targeting.

Furthermore, LI applies advanced social network analysis techniques along with NLP and meta data modelling for segmenting users based on their response to influence campaign operations, characterising their response using demographic attributes, scoring of social accounts for influence and risks, account level automation detection, and co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour of users on social media. All these enable extraction of powerful insights to understand disinformation campaigns, their social engagement levels and potential harmful impacts.

The combination of both advanced AI and human analysts means that Logically’s system provides both sophisticated technology that monitors, identifies and tracks content at scale and highly trained human fact checkers and investigators who provide nuanced analysis, detailed investigations into campaign origins, and the capacity to flag issues before they become widespread.

