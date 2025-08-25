Logitech Appoints Manoj Sahay as the Country Head for India

Logitech announced the appointment of Manoj Sahay as its new Country Head for India. The appointment is a strategic move to sharpen Logitech’s focus on the Indian consumer, accelerate growth, and elevate Logitech’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

In his new role, Manoj will be responsible for leading Logitech’s business operations and executing a tailored market strategy in India. He brings over two decades of executive leadership experience from some of the world’s most respected FMCG companies, including Britannia, Reckitt Benckiser, and Castrol. His profound understanding of the Indian consumer landscape, coupled with a strong track record in brand building, distribution, and business growth, will be pivotal in driving Logitech’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manoj to the Logitech family to lead our India operations,” said Moninder Jain, VP & Head of Global Emerging Markets, Logitech. “India is a top priority market for us, and Manoj’s deep understanding of consumer behaviour, honed in the competitive FMCG sector, is precisely the expertise we need. His proven ability to build brands and drive profitable growth makes him the ideal leader to steer Logitech India into its next chapter of innovation and deeper consumer connection.”

Advertisement

Commenting on his appointment, Manoj Sahay said, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Logitech business in India. I have a deep passion for building brands and unlocking consumer insights to deliver meaningful innovation. Logitech’s commitment to design, quality, and technology is legendary, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to apply my experience to connect our innovative products with the everyday needs of Indian consumers. I look forward to working with the talented team here to foster a culture of collaboration and performance to deliver exceptional value for our customers and partners.”

This appointment reflects Logitech’s unrelenting focus on combining technological innovation with human-centered design, guided by foundational principles of brand marketing. With Mr. Sahay’s leadership, Logitech aims to bolster its position across its diverse product categories; from PC peripherals and gaming accessories to streaming and hybrid work solutions.