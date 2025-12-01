L&T Technology Services transforms respiratory diagnostics with NVIDIA AI-powered digital twin technology

L&T Technology Services announced the development of a next-gen AI-powered digital twin platform for respiratory diagnostics and lung navigation.

Combining LTTS’ expertise in platform engineering, AI-driven diagnostics, connected health systems and advanced imaging and visualisation with cutting edge NVIDIA AI infrastructure, LTTS aims to deliver scalable, low-latency solutions that enhance diagnostic precision and improve accessibility for healthcare providers worldwide.

To be unveiled at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025, the LTTS solution integrates with CT imaging and leverages deep learning models to create a 3D digital twin of lung anatomy, providing visualisation of airways, blood vessels, lung lobes and lesions. Powered by NVIDIA MONAI for medical image segmentation and NVIDIA TensorRT for optimised AI inference, the biological digital twin enables interactive visualisation, precise path planning and navigation support for bronchoscopy, helping clinicians navigate complex procedures with greater efficiency.

LTTS’ deep domain engineering expertise in medical imaging and proprietary navigation systems ensures the platform transforms the snapshots taken into living breathing models that evolve with the patient, delivering intuitive, clinically meaningful simulations that mirror real-world anatomy. This helps transform surgical planning and advancing care for serious conditions such as lung cancer, COPD and infectious diseases.

“AI is reshaping what’s possible in diagnostics and medical technology,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA combines LTTS’ expertise in AI-driven diagnostics and predictive analytics, with NVIDIA’s powerful, modeling and visualisation platform. This lets us engineer a digital twin platform that not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but also gives clinicians an immersive, real-time planning tool ultimately helping deliver better outcomes for patients around the world.”

“Working with LTTS to accelerate the development of AI-enabled medical technology demonstrates how NVIDIA is empowering the healthcare industry with accelerated computing and AI innovation,” said David Niewolny, Director of Business Development for Healthcare/Medical at NVIDIA. “LTTS is enabling transformative solutions that bring the vision of real-time AI and biological digital twins powered by NVIDIA to clinical practice – delivering interactive, real-time visualisation and intelligent guidance to help clinicians provide higher-quality care and achieve better outcomes for patients.”