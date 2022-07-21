LTI wins Honda Supplier of the Year Award 2022

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has won the ‘Supplier of the Year’ award at the Honda Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference in Dublin, OH. LTI has also won the ‘Challenging Spirit’ award for the third year in a row, a title that recognizes commitment to Honda’s core value of embracing a challenging spirit ‘above and beyond’ expectations to ensure the success and/or delivery of a service, product, or a project.

LTI belongs to a stellar list of 22 suppliers that were selected from more than 5,000 North American indirect procurement suppliers that provide a wide variety of equipment, products, and services supporting Honda’s U.S. business operations and the manufacturing of automobiles, engines, transmissions, power sports, and power equipment products in America.

Rohit Kedia, Chief Business Officer, Manufacturing and Consulting Services, LTI said, “We are truly proud of this recognition, and what makes it even more special is that we have won it in the 10th year of our relationship with Honda as a strategic IT partner. Further, this is the third year in a row that LTI has been awarded by Honda, an honor extremely rare for any company. We will stay committed as a prime partner to Honda, by providing innovative solutions to meet their growth requirements.”

LTI was honored as the “Supplier of the Year” for 2022 and Honda cited LTI as “Representing the Best of the Best”, outperforming all of the others in the key business characteristics of Quality, Cost, Delivery (QCD), as well as Safety and Service.

Monica Oliverio, assistant vice president and division lead of the North American Indirect Procurement Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to honour Honda’s top indirect suppliers in-person for the first time in two years. Our award-winning suppliers made a big contribution to our success during the past year and set the standard for the passion and Challenging Spirit we strive for at Honda.”

LTI and Honda have been strategic partners since 2012 across Applications Management Services (AMS) and major IT programs. LTI has also partnered with Honda for Data & Analytics, SAP S/4HANA implementation and Salesforce implementation. During this time, LTI has supported more than 450 applications, handled 70+ development & consulting projects while supporting 65,000+ users.