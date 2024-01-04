LTIMindtree Integrates Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner to Form Banking Transformation Practice

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced integration of its subsidiaries; Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner to form a specialised Banking Transformation Practice (BTP). LTIMindtree’s BTP is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end Consulting, Digital and IT services, leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and platforms serving Banks and Capital Market firms.

LTIMindtree acquired Syncordis in December 2017 and Nielsen+Partner in January 2019. Through this integration, LTIMindtree aims to combine complementary capabilities of two successful companies with a proven track record in delivering industry-leading growth.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “We envision the newly formed Banking Transformation Practice to deeply serve our global clients, empower strategic partnerships and deliver productised services. We are confident that by enabling end-to-end transformation for our clients, BTP will help LTIMindtree deliver industry-leading growth.”

Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis, said, “In LTIMindtree BTP, customers will find a partner, large enough to champion their end-to-end complex transformational aspirations and nimble enough to care deeply for them. We are excited about this integration, the potential of deeply serving our global clients and success it brings for all of us.”

LTIMindtree’s BTP will offer customers significantly enhanced product/platform capabilities, a more diverse set of end-to-end, core-to-consumer oﬀerings further augmented by deeper industry partnerships and a highly skilled talent pool.