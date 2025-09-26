LTTS, Siemens collaborate on AI-driven smart manufacturing

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and ER&D consulting, has deepened its collaboration with Siemens Limited to accelerate transformation across process engineering and smart manufacturing. The expanded partnership will focus on simulation-driven automation, industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies, and AI-enabled engineering solutions that can redefine how enterprises design, operate, and scale sustainable manufacturing systems.

The alliance brings together Siemens’ powerful digital technology portfolio — including TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix — with LTTS’ expertise in AI-driven engineering and industrial consulting. By integrating these capabilities, the two companies aim to deliver precision in system design, predictive production, and faster decision-making for industries spanning automotive, transportation, industrial products, and process & plant engineering.

From digital twins to sustainable production

The collaboration is particularly significant for LTTS’ Sustainability segment, which covers process engineering, discrete manufacturing, and industrial products. Simulation-led automation will enable enterprises to move beyond traditional design and prototyping into fully virtual environments, reducing costs, improving efficiency, and supporting greener, resource-conscious operations.

Over the past decade, LTTS and Siemens have worked together on engineering excellence initiatives. The strengthened partnership takes this further, embedding AI and IIoT at the core of industrial ecosystems. The result: enterprises that are more agile, resilient, and environmentally responsible.

Leaders speak on the partnership

“Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems,” said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director – Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. “By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes.”

Adding to this, Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, noted: “At Siemens, we believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can co-create scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are delighted to welcome LTTS as our Solution Partner and look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation together.”

Setting the stage for Industry 5.0

As enterprises globally seek to balance productivity with sustainability, partnerships like LTTS and Siemens are paving the way for Industry 5.0 — where human creativity, AI-driven intelligence, and sustainable technologies converge. With this collaboration, LTTS strengthens its positioning as a frontrunner in delivering AI-powered, eco-conscious industrial ecosystems that align with India’s vision of digital and sustainable growth.