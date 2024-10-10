Luminous Power Technologies unveils the revolutionary AmpBox, the first gel battery offering 3 to 6 hours of reliable power

Luminous Power Technologies, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions in India, has introduced its latest product innovation in energy storage solutions, AmpBox. AmpBox is the first gel battery in the industry capable of providing power for an impressive range of 3, 4, 5, and 6 hours, revolutionising the way consumers experience uninterrupted power supply—especially in a country like India, where power cuts are still a challenge.

Power conditions in India

In India, power outages can significantly disrupt daily life, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where electricity supply remains inconsistent. The need for reliable backup power solutions has become critical in these regions. According to recent reports, many states experience frequent power cuts lasting from a few hours to even days, which can affect everything from households to small businesses.

Why choose gel batteries?

Superior safety:

Gel batteries utilise a gel-like electrolyte that prevents leakage and reduces the risk of corrosion, making them safer and more stable compared to traditional flooded lead-acid batteries.

Longer lifespan:

With lower self-discharge rates and enhanced cycling capabilities, gel batteries tend to last significantly longer, providing greater value over time.

Maintenance-free operation:

Gel batteries require minimal maintenance, allowing consumers to enjoy peace of mind and convenience without the need for regular checks or electrolyte additions.

Wide temperature range:

Gel technology performs exceptionally well in varying environmental conditions, ensuring reliable operation even in extremes of heat or cold.

Buy by Hour, not just by Amp

Tailored power duration: By introducing the AmpBox, we aim to empower consumers to select a battery that meets their specific power needs during outages. Whether it’s light for 3 hours during a short power cut or extended usage for up to 6 hours, consumers have the flexibility to choose based on their lifestyle.

Pay only for what you need: With the AmpBox, you only pay for the backup duration you actually need. There’s no need to over-invest in unnecessary storage capacity. This makes it a cost-effective solution for households and businesses that experience different lengths of outages at varying times.

Enhanced usability: Quantifying energy storage in hours simplifies the purchasing decision. Consumers immediately understand how long their devices can run, which is often more relevant to their daily routines than the technical specifications of amps.

Greater efficiency: Many applications, especially in home and small business settings, have intermittent power requirements. Opting for a battery by hour ensures consumers invest in a solution that optimally matches their usage patterns without overpaying for excess storage capacity they may never utilise.

Key features of the Ampbox:

Versatile power duration: Available in multiple options (3, 4, 5, and 6 hours) for optimum convenience and flexibility.

Innovative gel technology: Minimised leakage and enhanced safety, with a superior lifespan compared to traditional batteries.

Eco-friendly solution: Environmentally friendly, promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

User-friendly design: Lightweight, compact, and easy to install, ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

Reliable Performance: Designed to perform in varying conditions, AmpBox can endure extreme conditions ranging from -15°C to 50°C, making it ideal for a variety of climatic environments.

With the introduction of the AmpBox, Luminous Power Technologies is setting a new benchmark in the energy storage industry. This innovation directly addresses the urgent requirements of Indian consumers seeking reliable and versatile power solutions, making it a vital asset for improving energy management in areas frequently impacted by power cuts.

Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies said, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Luminous, and our mission has always been to empower our customers with the best energy solutions available. The launch of the AmpBox not only reinforces our commitment to innovation but also highlights our dedication to sustainability and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to present a product that aligns with the modern consumer’s needs for flexibility and reliability.”

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies sharing her insights on the new product said, “At Luminous, we place immense value on customer feedback, and the launch of the AmpBox is a direct response to the needs and expectations of our consumers. By introducing the AmpBox, we’re providing our customers with unparalleled power and convenience. Our gel battery technology not only ensures safety and longevity but also offers a compelling value proposition that redefines how they engage with energy. It’s all about enhancing lives with dependable power seamlessly fitting into their day-to-day activities.”

Amlan Kanti Das, Head of Battery Tech, Luminous Power Technologies added “The development of the AmpBox underscores our commitment to innovation in battery technology. By harnessing advanced gel technology, we are delivering a product that prioritises safety and longevity without compromising performance. Consumers can trust that they’re making an informed choice that benefits both their needs and the environment.”

AmpBox range will be available at India’s leading e-commerce platform Amazon, Luminous e-shop, and Croma. The entire range of AmpBox series is available with exciting Launch offers of up to Rs. 3000 and attractive EMI options ensuring affordability is never a hurdle to access new & advanced battery technology.