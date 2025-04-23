Lupin selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate innovation and optimise cloud costs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) headquartered in Mumbai, India, has selected HPE Private Cloud Enterprise for a fully managed turnkey solution that modernises its private cloud infrastructure to accelerate innovation and enables them to seamlessly repatriate workloads from the public cloud. This reinforces HPE’s leadership in private cloud adoption and its commitment to empowering enterprises with cloud-native solutions.

Lupin, an existing HPE GreenLake cloud customer, has selected the HPE Private Cloud Enterprise solution to reduce its overall IT expenditure without compromising on the cloud experience. The integration of HPE’s solution will enable data sovereignty, operational efficiency, faster innovation, and energy efficiency.

HPE Managed Services will not only oversee SAP S/4 HANA instances running on HPE systems but also manage the network and security setup in data centers for Lupin.

“HPE Private Cloud Enterprise is perfectly aligned with our business objectives, offering the flexibility, security, and efficiency needed to facilitate our growth and consistently provide high-quality products to our customers,” said Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO & Head of API Plus SBU, Lupin. “It signifies a strategic move that promises efficiency and cost savings.”

“Our partnership with Lupin reinforces our innovation and commitment to remaining the leader in hybrid and private cloud solutions. It demonstrates the value of our efforts and the trust our clients place in us,” said Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director, HPE India. “This collaboration underscores HPE’s commitment to enabling enterprises with cutting-edge cloud solutions that drive business success. As more organizations in India embrace private cloud for its security, control, and efficiency, HPE remains at the forefront of this digital shift.”

The implementation of HPE Private Cloud Enterprise will provide Lupin with several key benefits:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By hosting core applications in data centers and edge applications at manufacturing plants, the platform will streamline operations, reduce downtime, and increase production efficiency. The private cloud’s templatised approach enables rapid rollouts and automates provisioning, significantly reducing repetitive tasks.

Improved Data Sovereignty and Security: Migrating public cloud workloads to an on-premises cloud will provide robust data protection and compliance with regulatory requirements, a critical factor for customer trust in the pharmaceutical industry. The solution’s application-aware, highly available infrastructure is designed with built-in security, providing Lupin a resilient and secure environment for critical workloads.

Faster Innovation Cycles: The scalable and flexible nature of the private cloud will empower Lupin to innovate and launch new solutions faster, ensuring customers have quicker access to life-saving treatments. This agility will also empower the IT team to swiftly align its strategy with evolving business priorities and product mix.

Localized Insights for Quality Control: Edge applications will enhance real-time monitoring and analytics at manufacturing plants, improving quality assurance and ensuring consistent product excellence for end customers. By leveraging edge computing with centralized management, data can be processed locally at the edge while the control plane remains centralized, ensuring efficient oversight and streamlined operations.

Sustainability and Cost Optimization: By centralizing and optimizing workloads, the solution will reduce operational costs and carbon footprints, enabling Lupin to achieve more sustainable operations and pass on the benefits of efficiency and affordability to its customers. With a cost structure aligned to usage, the solution also addresses the business demand for application-level cost visibility, ensuring better financial oversight and accountability.

These benefits will collectively enhance the efficiency, security, and innovation of Lupin’s operational framework.