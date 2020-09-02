M-Files and Iron Mountain Extend Partnership to the Asia Region

Read Article

M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management

company has continued expansion of their strategic partnership with Iron Mountain, the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, to new geographical areas in the Asia region: Hong Kong, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The partnership is focused on helping businesses drive digital transformation by offering intelligent

information management solutions to customers across multiple functions, including invoice-processing

and general document management as well as contract asset and project management. It also offers

support for business continuity and enables organizations to better manage the new demands of a remote

workforce. A key benefit is the ability to cost-effectively unify and consolidate information across the

organization with a strong foundation in data security, information governance and compliance, from

early in the lifecycle to long-term records retention and destruction.

The joint solution offering also provides deep integrations with existing enterprise platforms and business

applications — such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, SharePoint and Salesforce — to

provide unified workflows and access to information across the business within the core applications used

daily.

“With its global recognition and strong presence across both large enterprises and mid-size organizations,

Iron Mountain is ideally suited to leverage the M-Files intelligent information management platform to

help companies accelerate their digital journey,” said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide

Channel Sales at M-Files. “Our new partnership helps drive change for companies in all stages of their

digital transformation, including those who still heavily rely on paper-based processes to those who are

rapidly advancing on their digital progress.”

“We are excited to collaborate with M-Files to deliver these solutions to our customers and users,” said

Wee Tee Hsien, Vice President, Digital Solutions Asia at Iron Mountain. “As content volume increases and

the workforce landscape is more remote, our joint solution can help organizations to gain better control

of content and information. Effective content management that is also simplified, secure and reliable is

more crucial than ever to our customers’ needs.”

