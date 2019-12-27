Maharashtra’s 36 District Planning Committees going paperless with ESDS’ iPAS

Thirty-Six districts of Maharashtra have implemented ESDS Software Solution’s Integrated Planning Office Automation System (iPAS) for better management of letters, proposals, works, funds and efficient execution of DPC plans and schemes. Reducing the response turnaround time of each letter by 50 per cent, iPAS has garnered recognition for smart city automation and project planning. The 36 DPCs and implementing agencies across Maharashtra have undergone hands-on training and started live work for FY 19-20 and are on track for a 100 per cent paperless journey from April, 2020.

“iPAS ensures transparency of work between the District Planning Committees with its easy work tracking and scheme monitoring module. iPAS has successfully digitised 530 schemes under the DPCs in Maharashtra. We expect the hundred crore Indians to benefit from iPAS which drives the Digital Transformation journey of District Planning Committees across the country,” said Piyush Somani Founder, CMD & CEO of ESDS Software Solution.

iPAS has been developed keeping in mind all the government guidelines to be accessible at one location. Embracing Digital Transformation, iPAS has automated the document journey enabling easy and convenient archival, storage and retrieval of documents. iPAS – a flexible software to transform project management digitally, aims to serve proactive governance to DPCs. iPAS ensures transparency to DPCs offering a 360° view of work, schemes and projects.

The Work Monitoring System (WMS) ensures work mapping and quality control with time bound progress tracking. The committees can check allocation and availability of Government, MLA or MP funds with easy tracking Fund Management and Monitoring system (FMS). In addition, the analytical dashboard ensures a check on the progress of the works undertaken.

iPAS is all set to speed up work by eliminating delays due to files traveling to different locations and offices. iPAS is not only reducing the costs but also assisting the committees to maintain the accuracy of work and delivering it on time. iPAS will take the Planning department on a paperless journey, digitally transforming the DPCs.