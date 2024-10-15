Mahindra Finance collaborates with Salesforce to digitise MSME Lending 

Mahindra Finance, part of the Mahindra Group and one of the leading NBFCs in India, announced its collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management. The collaboration looks to develop Loan Origination Software (LOS) for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), to enhance operational efficiency for customer satisfaction.

The collaboration marks a key step in Mahindra Finance’s digital transformation strategy and will expand its MSME lending portfolio.

Mahindra Finance has adopted Salesforce Sales Cloud to boost productivity with built-in AI, providing an integrated experience and creating a single, unified view of every customer. By leveraging the Salesforce Platform, Mahindra Finance will efficiently and securely build future-ready solutions on a unified platform, integrating enterprise data, AI, security, analytics, automation, and low-code development.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Mahindra Finance to transform their MSME lending business in an era where agents and human expertise are essential for achieving customer success. With Salesforce, Mahindra Finance can maximise their data, drive growth, adapt for any experience and build customisable solutions addressing their business and technology needs.”

Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Finance said, “The collaboration with Salesforce is a testament to our commitment towards innovation, customer excellence and risk management in our MSME lending goals. By enhancing credit decisioning, boosting accessibility and delivering customer centric solutions, we aim to be a preferred and responsible financier to India’s emerging MSMEs”.

The collaboration will help Mahindra Finance’s customers in faster loan disbursals at competitive interest rates in an expanded MSME lending portfolio. It will also use advanced analytics to identify potential credit risks for improved customer satisfaction.

The new loan origination software will integrate advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to streamline credit assessment and enhance risk management on a real-time basis thereby improving operational efficiency and customer engagement.