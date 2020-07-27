MailVault ties up with BD Soft as the National Distributor, for the Indian Markets

Read Article

MailVault, a product from DigitalGlue, an Indian origin IT firm offering universal email backup and archiving, strengthens its presence in the Indian Markets, announces BD Soft as its National Distributor for Offline presence. BD Soft, is one of the largest distributors, to Internet security technology, with several national and international brands in its portfolio, for SMB and enterprise level solutions.

Zakir Hussain – CEO, BD Soft said, “We are pleased to partner with MailVault, to bring Cyber solutions for the Indian Market place. With Mailvault’s unique ‘centralized archive for emails’, we aim to democratize solutions across Businesses, as India emerges from the pandemic and its multiple Cyber challenges. MailVault’s proven email security will make it easier for businesses to function hassle-free”

“This partnership is a great match for both the organizations. We are witnessing a rapid growth and acceptance of Cyber solutions in India. With this association, our intent is to reach out to businesses across the length and breadth of the country, addressing the needs and penetrating markets, more effectively” says Sharad Popli, of DigitalGlue.

BD Software Distribution is the exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, MailVault, EndPoint Protector, Zecurion , PDF Autosigner, Proget, Abbyy and Digitware Back up for India Distribution. Both MailVault and BD Soft shall work closely towards enhancing Mailvault’s reach to the partner community & partner training to build an understanding of the subject & the new opportunity, as well as to create top of the mind recall among the community.

MailVault is used by organizations in India, as well as internationally in Europe, South East Asia, Australia and the USA. MailVault securely backs-up any organizations email into a centralized archive, with the ability to search and restore email at will. The smart archive scales to accommodate, many years’ worth of emails, along with several support features and utmost safety.

