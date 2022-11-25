MAIT appoints Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri as new Director General

Manufacturers’ Association of Information Technology (MAIT), the apex body representing India’s IT hardware manufacturers has appointed Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri, Retd. as the Director General of MAIT. In his new role, Col. Jafri will chief all Industry engagements and will be the official spokesperson of MAIT. Managing MAIT in an acting capacity since July 2022, he was elected unanimously by the Governing Council.

Speaking on the occasion Rajkumar Rishi, President MAIT, VP & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, Consumer and Small Business (CSB) said, “MAIT is closely working with the Government to achieve growth as per India’s national policy on electronics. The appointment of Col. Jafri and the infusion of new leadership will encourage MAIT in keeping pace with the dynamic policy landscape. The current industry climate presents newer opportunities for industrial growth and MAIT is committed to working with the Indian Government’s vision for the country’s progress.”

Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri, Retd., Director General, MAIT said on his appointment “I am grateful and honoured for the opportunity to lead MAIT at such exciting times. It’s a privilege to pilot an institution that has shaped the growth of the ICT industry for the last 40 years. I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to drive the growth of the industry and contribute to the realisation of our national vision.”

Col. Jafri is an accomplished tri-sector leader and has held roles in various capacities across the Government, non-profit organizations, and MAIT. He joined MAIT in 2021 as the Dy. COO driving daily operations since then. Col. Jafri’s responsibilities include ensuring MAIT operates at maximum efficiency and effectiveness in advancing the industry’s vision of growth while maintaining strong compliance and governance ethics.