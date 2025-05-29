Majority of cybersecurity professionals see AI certifications as career boost amid global talent shortage: Saviynt study

Saviynt released findings from its Identity Security for the AI Age (ISAA) program survey. The most striking insight: 94% of learners believe employers prefer hiring professionals with certifications – highlighting the growing importance of credentials in the evolving identity security landscape.

To directly address this growing desire from employers, Saviynt launched the no cost ISAA certification program, designed to equip learners with foundational identity security knowledge and practical insights into AI and machine learning (ML). The goal is to empower professionals with the expertise needed to counter evolving threats while helping close the cybersecurity talent deficit.

Designed to offer a faster and more accessible path to cybersecurity training, the ISAA certification is helping early-career professionals and university students gain in-demand skills, while accelerating the development of identity-aware cybersecurity teams amid a global talent shortage.

In parallel, Saviynt is working closely with universities in India and the U.S. to help students bridge the cybersecurity and identity security skill gap right at the grassroots level. By integrating ISAA training into academic programs, Saviynt is building a pipeline of talent ready to secure the digital future.

Saviynt’s ISAA program survey – based on responses from over 500 recent graduates and early professionals – also uncovered several other key findings. These include pressing talent demands and emerging trends shaping the future of cybersecurity career development:

69% already hold cybersecurity certifications, proving even seasoned professionals seek cutting-edge training.

94% of learners intend to pursue advanced certifications, showing strong belief in credentialing as a career asset.

33% of respondents were Solutions Specialists, reflecting demand for hands-on, real-world skills.

More than half (52%) ranked the AI/ML curriculum as “extremely relevant” to their goals.

“Certifications today are more than just proof of knowledge, they empower professionals to lead in a world where identity is the first line of defence,” said Shankar Ganapathy, chief operating officer at Saviynt. “By offering free, AI-ready education, we are helping bridge the talent gap and providing employers with the verified skills they need. The fact that nearly 64% of respondents said the ISAA certification boosted their confidence in pursuing a career in identity security management underscores the importance of accessible, high-impact training.”

Suraj Krishnaiah, vice president, Saviynt University added, “According to the 2024 ISC2 study, nearly 60% of cybersecurity professionals say skills gaps have significantly affected their ability to secure their organisation. The ISAA certification helps close this gap by combining practical AI/ML training with core identity security knowledge. By collaborating with universities, we are embedding these skills where it matters most, at the start of the learning journey, ensuring students are industry-ready from day one. Our goal is to build a more inclusive, resilient cybersecurity workforce that’s equipped for the challenges of tomorrow.”

The self-paced ISAA certification is now available globally and is designed for both aspiring professionals and industry veterans looking to future-proof their careers.