ManageEngine Adds Native Intelligence and Advanced Automation Capabilities to Its Unified PAM Platform

ManageEngine announced that it has added AI-powered enhancements—featuring intelligent least privilege access and risk remediation policy recommendations—to its privileged access management platform, PAM360. A new privileged task automation module enabled by Qntrl, Zoho’s unified workflow orchestration platform, has also been introduced. Together, these newly added capabilities help enterprises automate enterprise-wide administrative routines, enforce least privilege at scale with intelligent, context-aware controls and reduce security risks through automated remediation

AI-Governed Least Privilege Access

Traditional PAM models, which rely on static policies and manual processes, often operate without sufficient context. This can result in excessive permissions, entitlement drift, and configuration errors. To address these challenges, organizations should adopt an adaptive, context-driven approach to privileged access management—one that leverages AI to enable dynamic, risk-based access control. In fact, according to ManageEngine’s 2024 Identity Security Insights, 68% of the respondents are looking for AI-driven improvements in risk-based access control.

“Today’s hybrid, multi-cloud environments have led to an explosion of human and non-human identities, creating complex access workflows and rampant privilege sprawl. To tackle this, organizations require dynamic policies that can intelligently enforce the principle of least privilege across their identity stack. With the AI-driven CIEM module in PAM360, IT security teams can now generate intelligent least privilege policies, proactively flag risky entitlements and automate remediation, helping enterprises close critical identity security gaps before they’re exploited,” said Ramanathan Kannabiran, director of product management at ManageEngine.

PAM360’s CIEM module now features AI-generated least privilege policies, automated remediation of shadow admin risks and real-time access and session summaries. These AI-driven capabilities help organizations proactively tackle access sprawl and misconfigurations in hybrid environments with minimal manual effort.

Orchestrating Privileged Operations With Zero-Touch Controls

Business workflows that leverage RPA and script-based automation often rely on manual access provisioning, resulting in delayed execution and increased overheads, leading to potential security gaps. Modern IT teams need dynamic controls that can streamline on-demand access within these automated workflows and strengthen the security posture of the organization.

According to Kannabiran, “Privileged task automation in PAM360 eliminates the need for administrators to manually grant and revoke necessary access privileges for every automated routine. Access is provisioned just in time, based on the task context, and revoked automatically once the task ends. This not only preserves admin bandwidth, but also reduces the risk of privilege misuse caused by excessive or standing access.”

Powered by Qntrl, PAM360 brings native automation capabilities that eliminate the need for third-party tools. Its deep integration within the Zoho ecosystem enables seamless orchestration of privileged access workflows—enhancing efficiency without compromising security. PAM360 streamlines vendor access with automated onboarding and offboarding, provisions ephemeral, just-in-time access with fine-grained, time-bound controls, and ensures a secure, hands-free transfer of privileged data—delivering speed, consistency and reduced risk across the board.