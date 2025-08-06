ManageEngine Endpoint Central Delivered 442% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

ManageEngine announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, of Endpoint Central its unified endpoint management and security (UEMS) platform. The study revealed that a composite organization, which is a representative of interviewed customers, realized a 442% return on investment (ROI) over three years and achieved a full payback within six months.

Aimed at capturing real-world outcomes experienced by enterprises using ManageEngine’s UEMS platform, the study also found that interviewed customers gained $4.5 million in total benefits over three years, with a net present value (NPV) of $3.7 million. The exercise was carried out independently by Forrester through in-depth interviews with four customers and financial modeling of a composite organization.

“We’ve always aimed to deliver meaningful outcomes through Endpoint Central, and it’s rewarding to see those results consistently reflected in our customers’ experiences, and now quantified in this TEI study,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “Many of our customers have significantly reduced operational overhead and administrative burden by replacing multiple tools with Endpoint Central. That’s exactly the kind of outcome Endpoint Central was built to deliver.”

Key Findings From the Study

While ROI is a key outcome, Endpoint Central’s broader business impact is evident in the following significant gains realized across productivity, cost, and performance:

Reduced manual patching effort by up to 95% through automated patch management, resulting in $913,000 in productivity gains over three years.

Legacy tool consolidation through Endpoint Central led to over $1 million in savings over a three-year period.

Secure self-service and remote troubleshooting across IT functions were implemented, reducing help desk effort and improving end-user efficiency.

Improved real-time visibility and control over hardware and software assets and efficient reclamation of unused licenses.

Elimination of manual report generation through automated endpoint analytics and reporting workflows.

As per the study, Endpoint Central also enhanced the IT team’s ability to support users across geographies and work models through its unified interface and management capabilities. Customers experienced greater endpoint stability and improved end-user experience due to reduced downtime and fewer disruptions.

Beyond operational efficiency, customers also shared real-world gains in compliance, security posture, and insurance savings. “Our compliance rate of devices went from 70% to more than 95% after using Endpoint Central. Devices are much more stable and easier to manage. We were even able to save cyber insurance costs due to this increased security posture,” said an IT director in the software services industry in the study.