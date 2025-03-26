ManageEngine expands AD360 with 100+ prebuilt integrations for seamless enterprise identity management

ManageEngine has announced a significant expansion of its identity and access management (IAM) platform, AD360. The latest update introduces over 100 new prebuilt integrations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive, converged IAM solution. These integrations enable enterprises to streamline identity management across diverse IT applications seamlessly.

Beyond these integrations, AD360 now offers REST API capabilities, allowing organisations to develop custom integrations with third-party and in-house applications. This expansion is a strategic move aimed at tackling the growing challenges enterprises face in managing disparate identity ecosystems.

Addressing Identity Fragmentation in Enterprises

Large enterprises often grapple with fragmented identity systems due to the necessity of operating within multi-vendor IT environments. According to Gartner’s recent report, “Gartner Identifies the Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2025″ (issued March 3, 2025), organisations must optimise their cybersecurity toolsets for efficiency, balancing an average of 45 cybersecurity tools sourced from over 3,000 vendors.

The lack of integration between these systems leads to increased security risks, inefficiencies, and compliance challenges. In fact, Gartner’s 2024 IAM Leadership Survey revealed that 54% of organisations reported an uptick in identity-related breaches, with one in three experiencing operational disruptions, financial losses, or regulatory penalties. Furthermore, Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 31% of all breaches since 2013 involved stolen credentials, emphasising the urgency of robust identity governance.

“With global compliance regulations mandating up-to-date identity records, enterprises can no longer afford fragmented identity management. Our vision is to eliminate identity silos and radically simplify identity governance,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, Vice President at ManageEngine. “With AD360’s expanded integrations, we empower businesses to unify their digital ecosystems. A hospital, for example, can now auto-provision clinician access in Epic EHR the same day they’re onboarded in Workday—without any coding or delays.”

Seamless Integrations for Greater Business Agility

ManageEngine AD360’s integration framework leverages industry-standard protocols—including SCIM, SAML 2.0, OpenID Connect (OIDC), OAuth 2.0, and REST APIs—to ensure seamless compatibility with a wide array of enterprise IT systems. Through an intuitive no-code interface, IT teams can easily configure integrations and automate workflows, significantly reducing deployment time from months to mere days.

Key benefits of AD360’s expanded integrations include:

Accelerated Time-to-Value – Enterprises can quickly integrate and automate identity workflows, reducing operational overhead, minimising errors, and boosting productivity through real-time identity synchronisation.

– Enterprises can quickly integrate and automate identity workflows, reducing operational overhead, minimising errors, and boosting productivity through real-time identity synchronisation. Strategic Flexibility – Businesses retain the freedom to integrate with a wide range of enterprise applications without vendor lock-in, ensuring compatibility and scalability.

– Businesses retain the freedom to integrate with a wide range of enterprise applications without vendor lock-in, ensuring compatibility and scalability. Advanced Identity Automation – With AD360’s no-code identity orchestration, enterprises can automate critical functions such as user provisioning, access modifications, identity synchronisation, and secure offboarding across their IT ecosystem.

– With AD360’s no-code identity orchestration, enterprises can automate critical functions such as user provisioning, access modifications, identity synchronisation, and secure offboarding across their IT ecosystem. Compliance Assurance – Automated alignment of identity records across HR, IT, and security systems ensures adherence to GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and other regulatory standards.

“The interoperability between business applications simplifies identity management tasks such as onboarding and offboarding, leading to tangible business benefits and accelerated ROI,” Thangaraj added. “Legacy IAM solutions often treat integrations as an afterthought, requiring months to integrate IAM tech stacks with ITSM or HCM tools. AD360 accomplishes this with just a few clicks. It’s not just about connecting systems—it’s about transforming enterprise identity management while mitigating security risks.”

With AD360’s expanded integration support, ManageEngine continues to position itself as a leader in identity and access management, enabling enterprises to achieve streamlined, secure, and scalable identity governance.